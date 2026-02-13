Technology News
Poco X8 Pro Max Appears on Certification Database in Indonesia as Anticipated Launch Nears

Poco X8 Pro Max recently received approval from Singapore's IMDA.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 14:29 IST
Poco X8 Pro Max Appears on Certification Database in Indonesia as Anticipated Launch Nears

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro series might succeed last year's Poco X7 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro Max could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC
  • Poco X8 Pro was recently spotted on the BIS site in India
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to confirm the launch
Poco X8 Pro Max recently received approval from the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in Singapore, hinting that the smartphone could be launched soon. Now, the handset has reportedly received approval from another certification authority with the same model number, this time in Indonesia. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to launch the Poco X8 Pro Max soon, along with the Poco X8 Pro. The pricing, colour options, and storage configurations of the Poco X8 Pro Max and Poco X8 Pro recently surfaced online. Both handsets are expected to be offered in three colourways.

Poco X8 Pro Max Spotted on Indonesia's TKDN Database

The Poco X8 Pro Max is listed on the TKDN certification database in Indonesia (via XpertPick) with the model number 2602BPC18G. While the listing does hint that the purported smartphone will support 5G cellular connectivity, it does not reveal any other details, including the specifications, features, launch timeline, or pricing.

The certification suggests that the Xiaomi sub-brand might unveil the handset in select global markets soon.

This is not the first time that the Poco X8 Pro Max has received approval from a certification authority. Recently, the handset was listed on the IMDA certification database in Singapore with the same model number. The company is also expected to launch the Poco X8 Pro as part of the upcoming smartphone lineup. Previously, the Pro model has been certified by RRA in South Korea and BIS in India.

This comes soon after the pricing, storage configurations, and colour options of the two smartphones surfaced online. Both models might go on sale in black, white, and green colour options.

While the Poco X8 Pro Max will reportedly launch in Europe at a starting price of EUR 529 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the base 12GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, the Poco X8 Pro could arrive with a price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. On the other hand, the Pro model will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

Comments

Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro Max Specifications, Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Series Launch, Poco, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Poco X8 Pro Max Appears on Certification Database in Indonesia as Anticipated Launch Nears
