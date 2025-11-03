Technology News
Apple Said to Equip Revamped Siri With Gemini-Based AI Model Developed in Collaboration With Google

Apple's long-awaited Siri upgrade could 'lean on Google's Gemini model' to offer AI-powered features to customers.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 10:59 IST
Apple Said to Equip Revamped Siri With Gemini-Based AI Model Developed in Collaboration With Google

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's updated Siri voice assistant is finally expected to launch in 2026

Highlights
  • The reboot of Siri will reportedly allign with the launch of iOS 26.4
  • Apple evaluated both Anthropic and Google’s models
  • Apple introduced its enhanced Siri and AI features at WWDC 2024
Apple is expected to launch a significantly upgraded version of Siri, equipped with Apple Intelligence, in 2026. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Google's Gemini AI will partly power the revamped Siri. The update will likely match the debut of Apple's smart home display, along with updated versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini. The Siri reboot will reportedly align with the launch of iOS 26.4. The new Siri was first unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year, but the rollout had been delayed.

Apple Relying on Google to Develop Custom Gemini AI Model for Siri

In the latest version of his Power On newsletter, the journalist writes that the new Siri will "lean on Google's Gemini model" and introduce features like AI-powered web search. The iPhone maker is reportedly paying Google to develop a custom version of its Gemini AI model that will run on Apple's private cloud infrastructure and enhance Siri's capabilities.

Earlier this year, Apple evaluated both Anthropic and Google's models. While Anthropic's model performed better, Apple reportedly chose Google, likely because of their pre-existing business ties, including the search deal. This collaboration doesn't mean Siri will adopt Gemini features. "It just means Siri will be powered by a model that can actually provide the AI features that users expect — all with an Apple user interface", noted Gurman.

Apple's efforts to enhance its AI capabilities through the new Siri voice assistant may serve as a foundation for the company's expansive smart home security ecosystem, likely including cameras, expected to launch later next year. 

The Cupertino-based company could also debut the first smart display, available in both speaker-based and wall-mounted variants, during the March-April timeframe. The Apple TV and HomePod mini are also said to be in the works.

The iOS 26.4 update, expected to arrive around March or April 2026 with Siri upgrades. This will mark the most substantial changes to Apple's voice assistant in years. Apple is likely to preview the iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and other major software updates at its WWDC in June next year. The new versions are expected to heavily emphasise enhancements to Apple Intelligence and the company's expanding AI roadmap.

Apple introduced its enhanced Siri and AI features at WWDC 2024, initially planning to release them with iOS 18.4 for the iPhone 16 lineup. However, the rollout has faced repeated delays. 

Further reading: Apple, Siri, IPhone, iOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
