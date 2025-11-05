Apple's iOS 26.2 Beta 1, the first developer beta of its upcoming software update, has been rolled out to beta testers. One of the notable additions in this beta is an Enhanced Safety Alerts section. This new feature allows users in supported regions to enable or disable alerts for earthquakes and imminent threats. This offers control to users over critical emergency notifications and allows users in supported regions to share approximate location data with Apple. The company is likely to release iOS 26.2 in December, and it will be available to devices that are compatible with the iOS 26 update.

iOS 26.2 Beta Brings Enhanced Safety Alerts

The new iOS 26.2 beta 1 released on Tuesday (November 4) includes a new Enhanced Safety Alerts feature (via 9to5Mac). This can be accessed by visiting Settings > Notifications. When users in supported regions tap on the new Enhanced Safety Alerts option, they can choose to receive notifications for Earthquake Alerts and Imminent Threat Alerts. It also includes a privacy setting that lets users share their approximate location with Apple.

Apple has also reportedly added a new alert tone within the Enhanced Safety Alerts section. This setting appears alongside the existing Government Alerts menu, which still includes familiar options like AMBER Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, Emergency Alerts, and Test Alerts. Meanwhile, users can set Reminder alarms by selecting the Urgent option, and these can be dismissed or snoozed

The iOS 26.2 developer beta is also rumoured to include new Liquid Glass lock screen customisations. It is said to include an improved Sleep Score feature with new categories. The update is said to bring support for the Live Translation feature in AirPods in the EU regions. The Podcast app could feature auto-generated episode chapters, and there could be system refinements. It is likely to be announced in December.

The iOS 26.2 Beta 1 (23C5027f) arrived a day after the public release of iOS 26.1. The update brings minor changes to the Liquid Glass setting to address the visibility issues. The latest version added filters to prevent access to adult websites for existing child accounts. The update also brings more languages to the Live Translation feature with AirPods. It now allows users to translate in real-time from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Italian.

Apple Music Mini Player gets swipe gesture in iOS 26.1. The update also adds fixes for several security vulnerabilities.