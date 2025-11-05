Technology News
English Edition

iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms

Apple's iOS 26.2 will bring AirPods Live Translation to the EU, while users might be able to enable AirDrop between two devices for up to 30 days.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 14:13 IST
iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is likely to release iOS 26.2 in December

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple added Enhanced Safety Alerts section in iOS 26.2 developer beta 1
  • The iOS 26.2 beta has build 23C5027f
  • The iOS 26.2 beta said to include an improved Sleep Score feature
Advertisement

Apple's iOS 26.2 Beta 1, the first developer beta of its upcoming software update, has been rolled out to beta testers. One of the notable additions in this beta is an Enhanced Safety Alerts section. This new feature allows users in supported regions to enable or disable alerts for earthquakes and imminent threats. This offers control to users over critical emergency notifications and allows users in supported regions to share approximate location data with Apple. The company is likely to release iOS 26.2 in December, and it will be available to devices that are compatible with the iOS 26 update.

iOS 26.2 Beta Brings Enhanced Safety Alerts

The new iOS 26.2 beta 1 released on Tuesday (November 4) includes a new Enhanced Safety Alerts feature (via 9to5Mac). This can be accessed by visiting Settings > Notifications. When users in supported regions tap on the new Enhanced Safety Alerts option, they can choose to receive notifications for Earthquake Alerts and Imminent Threat Alerts. It also includes a privacy setting that lets users share their approximate location with Apple.

Apple has also reportedly added a new alert tone within the Enhanced Safety Alerts section. This setting appears alongside the existing Government Alerts menu, which still includes familiar options like AMBER Alerts, Public Safety Alerts, Emergency Alerts, and Test Alerts. Meanwhile, users can set Reminder alarms by selecting the Urgent option, and these can be dismissed or snoozed

The iOS 26.2 developer beta is also rumoured to include new Liquid Glass lock screen customisations. It is said to include an improved Sleep Score feature with new categories. The update is said to bring support for the Live Translation feature in AirPods in the EU regions. The Podcast app could feature auto-generated episode chapters, and there could be system refinements. It is likely to be announced in December.

The iOS 26.2 Beta 1 (23C5027f) arrived a day after the public release of iOS 26.1. The update brings minor changes to the Liquid Glass setting to address the visibility issues. The latest version added filters to prevent access to adult websites for existing child accounts. The update also brings more languages to the Live Translation feature with AirPods. It now allows users to translate in real-time from Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Italian.

Apple Music Mini Player gets swipe gesture in iOS 26.1. The update also adds fixes for several security vulnerabilities.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS, iOS 26.2, iOS 26.1, Enhanced Safety Alerts
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule

Related Stories

iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery: See Price
  2. Moto G67 Power 5G Launch Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. WhatsApp's Apple Watch App Is Finally Out: Check Features, Compatibility
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Renders With Rounder Corners
  5. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja's Superhero Drama Online
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Configurations Leaked; May Feature Up to 16GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Proposes Play Store Reforms in Settlement With Fortnite Maker Epic Games
  2. Scientists Recreate Cosmic ‘Fireballs’ in Lab to Solve Mystery of Missing Gamma Rays
  3. Realme UI 7.0 Launched With Light Glass Design, AI Notify Brief and AI Gaming Coach: See Eligible Phones, Beta Release Schedule
  4. iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Rolled Out to Developers With Enhanced Safety Alerts, Reminder Alarms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Spotted in Leaked Design Renders That Hint at Rounder Corners
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 PC Specifications, Preloading Times Revealed; Activision Confirms Handheld Support
  7. Silicon Carbide-Based Motor Drive Enables a Smaller, Lighter Electric Aircraft Engine
  8. OnePlus Ace 6 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; May Be Equipped With Up to 16GB of RAM
  9. Moto G67 Power 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony Camera: Price, Specifications
  10. Southern Taurid Meteor Shower 2025 Promises Bright Fireballs in a Rare Swarm Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »