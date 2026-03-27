Apple's first foldable iPhone is finally expected to make its debut, and many credible sources have claimed that the purported iPhone Fold could launch as soon as this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has hinted that the foldable iPhone wont ship to customers alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. It could run on the 2nm A20 Pro chip and include Apple's C2 modem.

iPhone Fold to Launch Slightly After iPhone 18 Pro

In a live Q&A session, Gurman suggested that buyers may need to wait a bit longer for Apple's foldable model to arrive. Gurman didn't specify an exact release timeline; his comment suggests it might not ship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models as was expected. The iPhone 18 Pro‌ and Pro Max are believed to go official in September this year.

"Foldable phones are very difficult to produce. That display technology is some of the most complex display technology available on the market today," Gurman said (via 9to5Mac). "And so there is no doubt that this is going to come a little bit later than the Pro phones. Whenever Apple does a major new form factor design, something specifically that's pretty complex, as we saw with the iPhone X back a decade ago, you're going to be a little bit delayed past the other models", he added.

This indicates that Apple is still likely to unveil the iPhone Fold in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, its actual availability could be pushed back to the following month.

Apple is expected to split its future iPhone launches across two separate release windows. After the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series in the fall, the vanilla iPhone 18, the Air model, and the iPhone 18e models are likely to land the following spring.

Apple's first foldable is likely to stand out from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is expected to have a book-style foldable form factor with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. It could feature dual rear and front cameras. Apple is expected to offer a Touch ID sensor in the power button.

The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 2nm A20 Pro chip and Apple's C2 modem. The 256GB variant of the phone is rumoured to cost CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) in China. It is reportedly to launch with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) in the US.