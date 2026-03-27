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Apple's iPhone Fold Likely to Ship Later Than iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Mark Gurman

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to launch in September this year, but buyers might have to wait a little longer for the iPhone Fold.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 11:05 IST
Apple's iPhone Fold Likely to Ship Later Than iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Samsung

Apple's first foldable is likely to stand out from the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

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Highlights
  • Apple is still likely to unveil the iPhone Fold in September
  • The foldable device’s actual availability could be pushed back
  • The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 2nm A20 Pro chip
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Apple's first foldable iPhone is finally expected to make its debut, and many credible sources have claimed that the purported iPhone Fold could launch as soon as this September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. Now, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has hinted that the foldable iPhone wont ship to customers alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max. The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen. It could run on the 2nm A20 Pro chip and include Apple's C2 modem.

iPhone Fold to Launch Slightly After iPhone 18 Pro

In a live Q&A session, Gurman suggested that buyers may need to wait a bit longer for Apple's foldable model to arrive. Gurman didn't specify an exact release timeline; his comment suggests it might not ship alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models as was expected. The iPhone 18 Pro‌ and Pro Max are believed to go official in September this year.

"Foldable phones are very difficult to produce. That display technology is some of the most complex display technology available on the market today," Gurman said (via 9to5Mac). "And so there is no doubt that this is going to come a little bit later than the Pro phones. Whenever Apple does a major new form factor design, something specifically that's pretty complex, as we saw with the iPhone X back a decade ago, you're going to be a little bit delayed past the other models", he added.

This indicates that Apple is still likely to unveil the iPhone Fold in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. However, its actual availability could be pushed back to the following month.

Apple is expected to split its future iPhone launches across two separate release windows. After the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro series in the fall, the vanilla iPhone 18, the Air model, and the iPhone 18e models are likely to land the following spring.

Apple's first foldable is likely to stand out from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is expected to have a book-style foldable form factor with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. It could feature dual rear and front cameras. Apple is expected to offer a Touch ID sensor in the power button.

The foldable iPhone is expected to come with a 2nm A20 Pro chip and Apple's C2 modem. The 256GB variant of the phone is rumoured to cost CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) in China. It is reportedly to launch with a price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Series, Apple, Foldable iPhone, Apple Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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