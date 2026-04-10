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Apple's Foldable iPhone's Design Leaked Again; Battery Capacity Said to Surpass Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

The iPhone Ultra is likely to cost more than $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,85,400) in the US.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 13:23 IST
Apple's Foldable iPhone's Design Leaked Again; Battery Capacity Said to Surpass Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Photo Credit: YouTube/@fpt.

iPhone Ultra is tipped to feature rear camera layout like Google's Pixel phones

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Highlights
  • Apple may include dual 48-megapixel rear cameras
  • Apple may include dual 48-megapixel rear cameras
  • It may pack a 5,800mAh battery larger than rivals
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Apple's first foldable iPhone, widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Ultra, has resurfaced online. A new leak showcases renders and highlights key details about the device's design and hardware. The handset is tipped to feature a minimal display crease, a redesigned hinge, and a wider foldable form factor. It may also include dual 48-megapixel cameras, an under-display inner camera, and a large battery, alongside Apple's next-generation chipset and modem, although none of these details has been officially confirmed.

Foldable iPhone Leak Highlights Wider Design, Dual 48-Megapixel Cameras

A YouTube video by fpt. (Front Page Tech) shows 3D renders and shares early details about the design and hardware of the purported iPhone Ultra. The handset is said to feature a very minimal display crease of around 0.15mm. This is reportedly achieved using Samsung's display technology along with a liquid metal hinge that uses 3D-printed parts. It may use a rear camera layout similar to Pixel devices.

iphone ultra youtube fpt inline iPhone Ultra

iPhone Ultra's main foldable display is tipped to sport minimal crease
Photo Credit: YouTube/@fpt.

 

Apple is said to be going with a wider and shorter form factor compared to most foldables. When unfolded, the device may feel similar in hand to existing models. It is expected to measure about 9.5mm when folded and around 4.5mm when unfolded. For comparison, the iPhone Air is said to be 5.6mm thick, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures about 4.2mm when open.

Earlier leaks claimed that the iPhone Ultra could use self-healing glass and a redesigned hinge to improve durability and reduce crease visibility. It may feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. 

The iPhone Ultra is tipped to include a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Apple is also said to be testing versions with an under-display camera on the inner screen, which could allow for a more seamless viewing experience. The phone may not support Face ID and will most likely be equipped with Touch ID for security.

The video claims that the anticipated iPhone Ultra could pack a 5,800mAh battery, which would be larger than what is currently offered on many foldables. This may have been made possible by using a smaller display driver, the video explains.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt, as there's no official confirmation about these details from Apple so far. Prosser's claims have been partially incorrect at times, and the most recent example was his prediction that the iPhone 17e would be equipped with a Dynamic Island (shared via a concept video), while the phone shipped with a notch, just like the iPhone 13.

The iPhone Ultra is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM and an in-house C2 modem. The phone is likely to cost more than $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,85,400) in the US, according to a recent report.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, iPhone Fold, Foldable iPhone, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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