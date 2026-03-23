Apple's first foldable iPhone may use a dual-layer glass design to reduce visible creases on the display, according to a recent leak. The company is said to be testing a new screen structure that could improve durability and tackle one of the main issues with current foldable phones. These details are based on supply chain rumours and remain unconfirmed, but they suggest Apple is working on making its foldable display more reliable before entering the category.

Foldable iPhone Leak Also Hints at Improved Display Durability

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) said in a Weibo post that Apple's foldable iPhone could use a dual-layer UTG and UFG glass design, with the display placed between two thin glass sheets. This setup may keep the screen from directly touching the hinge while folding, which could reduce stress on the panel and improve durability over time.

The leak also suggests the device may feature 'self-healing glass' along with an updated hinge design. These changes could help limit wear and make the folding action smoother, while also reducing the visibility of the crease.

Apple is said to have been working on reducing crease-related issues for some time, with earlier reports indicating ongoing efforts to refine both the display and hinge for better durability and overall user experience.

The foldable iPhone may feature a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer screen, dual rear and front cameras, and a Touch ID sensor in the power button. It is expected to be powered by a 2nm A20 Pro chip and Apple's C2 modem. The phone may also offer an iPad-like interface with split-screen apps and app sidebars.

The book-style foldable offering from the Cupertino-based tech giant could be called the iPhone Ultra instead of the iPhone Fold. In China, the 256GB variant of the purported handset may cost CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400), and in the US, the same option will likely be available at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700).

Recent reports claimed Apple may order up to 20 million foldable panels from Samsung Display, up from earlier estimates, suggesting strong demand for its foldable iPhone, which is expected in late 2026.