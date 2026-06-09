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iOS 27 Finally Adds Separate Volume Controls for Ringtones and Alarms, Just Like Android Phones

Independent volume controls are among several smaller quality-of-life improvements included in iOS 27.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 18:50 IST
iOS 27 Finally Adds Separate Volume Controls for Ringtones and Alarms, Just Like Android Phones

The update addresses a long-standing limitation in iOS

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Highlights
  • New controls appear in the Sounds and Haptics menu
  • Users can adjust alerts and system sounds separately
  • Match Ringtone Volume keeps the existing setup
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Apple is reportedly finally bringing independent volume controls to the iPhone with iOS 27, a feature Android users have had access to for years. The update lets users adjust the ringtone, alarm, timer, and system sound volumes separately, rather than relying on a shared sound setting. Although Apple focused much of its WWDC 2026 presentation on Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, the new audio controls quietly address a long-standing limitation in iOS and give users greater control over how different alerts and notifications sound.

Apple Adds Long-Requested Independent Volume Settings in iOS 27

The new controls are available in the Sounds and Haptics section of the Settings app, an Android Authority report notes. Users can now reportedly assign separate volume levels to ringtones, alarms and timers, as well as alerts and system sounds. Until now, iPhone users have had to rely on a single setting for several types of notifications and alerts. That often made it difficult to lower the volume of one category without affecting another.

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Apple has also reportedly added a Match Ringtone Volume option. When the option is turned on, iOS continues to use a shared volume setting. Turning it off allows users to adjust alarms and timers, and alerts and system sounds independently.

The Cupertino-based tech giant notes that the alarms and timers control does not apply to Wake-Up alarms and certain other alarms that already have distinct volume settings. Apple also says the alerts and system sounds category covers incoming message notifications as well as sounds such as keyboard clicks, camera shutter effects, and similar system audio.

The new controls do not appear to extend to individual alarms. Instead, users can adjust broader sound categories independently, offering more flexibility than in previous versions of iOS. The addition appears to bring the iPhone closer to the approach long adopted by Android, where separate controls for alarms, notifications, ringtones, and media playback have been standard for years.

Independent volume controls are among several smaller quality-of-life improvements included in iOS 27. The update was unveiled alongside new Apple Intelligence features, Siri AI upgrades, Photos enhancements, parental control tools, and other software changes announced during WWDC 2026. Apple has already released the developer beta, while a public beta is expected to arrive next month.

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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Upgrades, Independent Volume Control, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WWDC 2026: From iOS 27 to Siri AI, Here Are Apple's Top Announcements From the Event

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iOS 27 Finally Adds Separate Volume Controls for Ringtones and Alarms, Just Like Android Phones
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