Apple recently launched its latest smartphone lineup, which comprises the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and the iPhone Air. A report recently revealed that the Cupertino company will launch the iPhone 20 series in 2027, instead of the iPhone 19, to celebrate 20 years of the iPhone. Now, a tipster has shared the approximate launch timeline of three new iPhone models that are likely to debut over the next three years. Apple is said to be planning to unveil a new iPhone model with a fresh form factor every year between 2026 and 2028.

Apple Could Launch a Bezel-Less iPhone in 2027

Citing a report by an unnamed “trend and parts research company”, tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) writes in a Naver blog post (in Korean) that the Cupertino tech giant will launch a new iPhone model with a fresh form factor every year, between 2026 and 2028. It will be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone in 2027, and the company is expected to skip the iPhone 19 model number and launch the iPhone 20 instead.

In 2026, the Cupertino company is expected to unveil its first foldable, which is could be dubbed iPhone Fold. It is said to feature a minimal crease where the display folds. The handset might sport a LTPO+ flexible OLED screen, that unfolds into a bigger display that is roughly the size of an iPad Mini. The year might also see the launch of the iPhone 18 lineup, which might include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The iPhone 20 series is tipped to sport a “bezel-free” (translated from Korean) OLED front panel. Apple could also try to minimise the size of the Dynamic Island, replacing it with a hole-punch cutout or an under-display selfie camera. Moreover, the tipster says that the company could resolve the “brightness uniformity issues” in the iPhone 20 series.

In 2028, Apple could launch a clamshell-style foldable smartphone, which could be called the iPhone Flip. It might sport a small external display for providing basic information, notifications, and Apple Intelligence shortcuts.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that Apple will launch the iPhone 20 series instead of the iPhone 19 lineup in 2027, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of iPhone. If this is true, then it wouldn't be the first time the tech giant is doing so. In 2017, the company moved away from sequential nomenclature for its handsets, launching iPhone X instead of iPhone 9, commemorating 10 years of the smartphone.