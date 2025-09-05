The iPhone 17 series is set to be launched at Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9. With less than a week to go, leaks are now surfacing rapidly, courtesy of the rumour mill. According to a market intelligence company, the iPhone 17 Pro models and the new iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with more RAM than their predecessors, along with higher base storage. Further, the entire lineup is said to feature improved cameras, courtesy of which, the iPhone 17 series is expected to outsell the iPhone 16, despite the rumoured price hike.

iPhone 17 Upgrades, Sale Prediction, and More

According to a report by the market intelligence firm TrendForce, shipments of the iPhone 17 models are expected to increase by 3.5 percent compared to the iPhone 16 series. While the overall demand may be tempered due to global economic conditions and potentially higher prices, the top-end iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to drive sales once again.

The demand for the iPhone 17 lineup is reportedly driven by a new design, performance enhancements, improved thermal management, and enhanced imaging capabilities.

Photo Credit: TrendForce

In terms of upgrades, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are said to be powered by Apple's A19 processor. Meanwhile, the Pro variants may get the A19 Pro SoC under the hood. All models, apart from the iPhone 17, are predicted to come with 12GB of RAM. The base variant could still ship with 8GB of RAM.

A bump in storage is also said to be on the cards for the Air, Pro, and Pro Max models. As per the market intelligence firm, the base storage is expected to be increased to 256GB on the aforementioned variants, scaling up to 1TB.

Another big upgrade could be in terms of optics. The iPhone 17 series is rumoured to debut a new 24-megapixel selfie camera, replacing the existing 12-megapixel shooter. All of the cameras at the back may also see a rise in the megapixel count to 48-megapixel. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also said to feature a new rectangular array and optimised software algorithms, improving image resolution and optical zoom.