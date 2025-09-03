iPhone 17 series will debut at the company's much-anticipated global launch event, which is just a few days away, and leaks regarding the upcoming handsets are still surfacing online. Most recently, reports suggested that Apple might not equip the iPhone 17 lineup with a SIM card tray in more countries, years after it switched to eSIM-only models in the US. Shortly before this, the possible colourways of the iPhone 17 series had leaked online, hinting that the Cupertino tech giant could opt for refreshed colour options. The details regarding the iPhone 17 series cameras and chipset have also been leaked online.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Price in India, Availability (Expected)

As per earlier reports, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup is expected to see a price hike globally, including the Indian market. The price of the iPhone 17 Pro could start at Rs. 1,24,900, which is an approximate Rs. 5,000 price hike over the base storage variant of the iPhone 16 Pro's launch price of Rs. 1,19,900. However, the company will reportedly offer the Pro model with a base storage of 256GB, likely to justify the price hike.

On the other hand, the price in India of the standard iPhone 17 will reportedly remain unchanged. The last two generations of its handsets, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15, were launched in India at Rs. 79,990 for the base variant with 128GB storage. Apple is also expected to follow the same pricing strategy for the standard iPhone 17.

Apple is confirmed to hold its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9. During the event, the iPhone maker could unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max, alongside a new, sleek iPhone 17 Air model, reportedly replacing the iPhone 16 Plus variant.

Recently, the possible colourways of the entire iPhone 17 lineup had leaked online, hinting that the company could be slightly moving away from its muted colour philosophy it had recently adopted for its iPhone models. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to come in black, white, grey, dark blue, and orange colourways. Whereas the standard iPhone 17 might be offered in black, white, pewter grey, green, pink, and light blue colour options.

Moreover, the launch timeline of the upcoming iPhone models has also surfaced online. After its anticipated launch on September 9, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series are widely expected to begin on September 12. The phones are expected to go on sale on September 19 and will ship with iOS 26 out of the box. Apple's next major iOS update is expected to roll out to eligible older models on September 15.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Display Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 is said to sport a larger display than its predecessor, the iPhone 16, which came with a 6.1-inch touchscreen. The handset might feature a 6.3-inch Samsung M14 OLED display, which could be larger and support a higher refresh rate. For years, the screens on the standard iPhone models were limited to 60Hz. This year's iPhone 17 model could bump that figure up to 120Hz. However, other Pro model features, such as always-on display and adaptive refresh rate, might not make its way to the base variant.

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED display. The iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to sport the same size ProMotion OLED screen with an adaptive refresh rate ranging between 1Hz to 120Hz. It could arrive with a new scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating to better compete with the anti-glare coating on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Chipset, Performance (Expected)

Contrary to earlier leaks that the standard iPhone 17 will be powered by last year's A18 Bionic chip, the phone is now believed to be equipped with an A19 Bionic chipset. The processor could be built on TSMC's 3nm process, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The latest non-Pro chip is expected to bring performance enhancement over the iPhone 16.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is said to carry Apple's A19 Pro Bionic chip, produced on the 3nm process and paired with 12GB of RAM. It will be the supposed successor to the A18 Pro chip. Additionally, the handset might get a bigger body to accommodate a higher-capacity battery. However, Apple never reveals the exact battery capacity of iPhone models, while only giving the numbers in terms of hours of on-screen and standby time.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Cameras (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro might continue to carry a triple-rear camera setup, while the iPhone 17 will reportedly feature a dual-rear camera module. But both the variants will supposedly come with camera upgrades. The previous generation iPhone models only featured a 12-megapixel telephoto lens on the back. This could change with the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, as the smartphones are rumoured to get a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Last year's iPhone 16 Pro debuted with a wide and ultrawide-angle 48-megapixel lenses, which are said to also be part of the iPhone 17 Pro's rear camera module. However, the iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to support up to 8x optical zoom, 8K video recording support, and a dual-video recording feature, which could allow users to shoot from the front and rear cameras simultaneously. On the front, the iPhone 17 series is said to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera, an upgrade from the 12-megapixel front shooter seen on previous models.