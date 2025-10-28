Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Will Reportedly Arrive With Significant RAM Upgrade Over iPhone 17

Apple's decision to upgrade the iPhone 18 with more RAM is likely aimed at supporting its push to add more advanced on-device AI capabilities.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 13:55 IST
iPhone 18 Will Reportedly Arrive With Significant RAM Upgrade Over iPhone 17

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple packed increased RAM and an A19 Pro chipset in the Pro models this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 17 was launched with 8GB RAM
  • iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max both feature 12GB of RAM
  • Increasing RAM in iPhone 18 would help Apple stay competitive in market
Advertisement

Apple doesn't officially disclose RAM specifications for iPhones, but reports indicate that the base iPhone 17 model includes 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models feature 12GB of RAM. Next year's standard iPhone 18 is now rumoured to come with even more RAM. Apple reportedly asked its key supplier to increase its supply of RAM for the iPhone 18. The increased RAM could support the advanced AI capabilities expected in the upcoming lineup.

iPhone 18 Could Feature More RAM Than iPhone 17 

According to South Korean outlet The Bell, Apple has reportedly asked its RAM supplier Samsung to increase the supply of LPDDR5x chips for the next iPhone family. The vanilla iPhone 18 is expected to get a significant 50 percent RAM increase compared to the iPhone 17.

Samsung reportedly produces LPDDR5x RAM in 12GB and 16GB modules. If LPDDR5x RAM is used on all models in the lineup, then the base iPhone 18 could get a RAM upgrade to 12GB, a notable jump from the iPhone 17. Apple is also said to be in talks with SK Hynix and Micron for additional mobile DRAM supply.

The move to increase the amount of RAM on the iPhone 18 models could align with the growing demand for on-device AI processing. The extra memory could help the company expand its Apple Intelligence for delivering enhanced AI experiences in the base model. 

The iPhone 18 is likely to be in early development, so any current rumours about hardware should be taken with a grain of salt. 

The iPhone 15 has 6GB RAM, while its more expensive siblings were equipped with 8GB of RAM. Last year's iPhone 16 lineup featured 8GB of RAM on all models. This year, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air arrived with 12GB of RAM and an A19 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 17, in contrast, sticks with 8GB and Apple's A19 chip.

Increasing the amount of RAM on the standard iPhone 18 model would help Apple stay competitive in the high-end smartphone market, particularly against Chinese brands, which already offer devices with up to 24GB of RAM.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series and a foldable iPhone in late 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are likely to be launched in the first half of 2027, according to recent reports.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Transformative and brighter ProMotion display
  • Powerful performance
  • Meaningful camera upgrades
  • More value-for-money
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • iOS 26 has glitches
  • Ineffective anti-reflective coating
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Apple A19
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1206x2622 pixels
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone Air review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Series, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone 17, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Says Fitbit AI Health Coach Uses Gemini Models for Adaptive Coaching
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Officially Showcased at APEC Summit Ahead of Launch: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Will Reportedly Arrive With Significant RAM Upgrade Over iPhone 17
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »