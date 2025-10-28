Apple doesn't officially disclose RAM specifications for iPhones, but reports indicate that the base iPhone 17 model includes 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models feature 12GB of RAM. Next year's standard iPhone 18 is now rumoured to come with even more RAM. Apple reportedly asked its key supplier to increase its supply of RAM for the iPhone 18. The increased RAM could support the advanced AI capabilities expected in the upcoming lineup.

iPhone 18 Could Feature More RAM Than iPhone 17

According to South Korean outlet The Bell, Apple has reportedly asked its RAM supplier Samsung to increase the supply of LPDDR5x chips for the next iPhone family. The vanilla iPhone 18 is expected to get a significant 50 percent RAM increase compared to the iPhone 17.

Samsung reportedly produces LPDDR5x RAM in 12GB and 16GB modules. If LPDDR5x RAM is used on all models in the lineup, then the base iPhone 18 could get a RAM upgrade to 12GB, a notable jump from the iPhone 17. Apple is also said to be in talks with SK Hynix and Micron for additional mobile DRAM supply.

The move to increase the amount of RAM on the iPhone 18 models could align with the growing demand for on-device AI processing. The extra memory could help the company expand its Apple Intelligence for delivering enhanced AI experiences in the base model.

The iPhone 18 is likely to be in early development, so any current rumours about hardware should be taken with a grain of salt.

The iPhone 15 has 6GB RAM, while its more expensive siblings were equipped with 8GB of RAM. Last year's iPhone 16 lineup featured 8GB of RAM on all models. This year, Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air arrived with 12GB of RAM and an A19 Pro chip. The regular iPhone 17, in contrast, sticks with 8GB and Apple's A19 chip.

Increasing the amount of RAM on the standard iPhone 18 model would help Apple stay competitive in the high-end smartphone market, particularly against Chinese brands, which already offer devices with up to 24GB of RAM.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series and a foldable iPhone in late 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are likely to be launched in the first half of 2027, according to recent reports.