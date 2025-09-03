Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on September 9, where the next-generation iPhone lineup, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17 series, is expected to be unveiled. Ahead of the launch, prices of all four models in the series have been suggested by an analyst. The iPhone 17 Pro is estimated to be the only Pro model that will receive a price hike, while the new iPhone 17 Air may also arrive with a higher price tag than last year's iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

Citing a research note by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone 17 price in the US is expected to remain unchanged. This means it could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The same applies to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which could begin at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,600).

The analyst reportedly hinted at an estimated price hike of up to $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) for the iPhone 17 Pro. This potentially puts the handset's price at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,800).

However, this might not be too bad a deal, considering recent rumours that suggest Apple will bump up the base storage on the handset from 128GB to 256GB.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is a new model in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup, meant to replace the Plus variant. It is estimated to come with a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) price hike over the iPhone 16 Plus, which retails for $899 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It would put the base price of the iPhone 17 Air at $949 (roughly Rs. 83,600).

iPhone Model Price iPhone Model Price Change in Price iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 $799 No Change iPhone 16 Plus $899 iPhone 17 Air $899–$949 $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) iPhone 16 Pro $999 iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 No Change

Based on the analyst's claims, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers will be able to buy them at last year's prices, whereas those wanting to get the iPhone 17 Pro or the new iPhone 17 Air will be required to shell out more.

Do note that the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a grain of salt. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for coverage of the iPhone 17 series launch at Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9.