iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report

The iPhone 17 Pro is reported to come with 256GB as base storage.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 September 2025 17:17 IST
iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to start at the same price as iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured)

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 Pro may see a $100 price hike to $1,099
  • The new iPhone 17 Air is said to get $50 more expensive than Plus model
  • iPhone 17 is still expected to start at $799 for the 128GB model
Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event is set to take place on September 9, where the next-generation iPhone lineup, ubiquitously known as the iPhone 17 series, is expected to be unveiled. Ahead of the launch, prices of all four models in the series have been suggested by an analyst. The iPhone 17 Pro is estimated to be the only Pro model that will receive a price hike, while the new iPhone 17 Air may also arrive with a higher price tag than last year's iPhone 16 Plus.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

Citing a research note by JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, 9to5Mac reports that the iPhone 17 price in the US is expected to remain unchanged. This means it could start at $799 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The same applies to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which could begin at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,05,600).

The analyst reportedly hinted at an estimated price hike of up to $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800) for the iPhone 17 Pro. This potentially puts the handset's price at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,800).

However, this might not be too bad a deal, considering recent rumours that suggest Apple will bump up the base storage on the handset from 128GB to 256GB.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air is a new model in the Cupertino-based tech giant's lineup, meant to replace the Plus variant. It is estimated to come with a $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) price hike over the iPhone 16 Plus, which retails for $899 (roughly Rs. 79,000). It would put the base price of the iPhone 17 Air at $949 (roughly Rs. 83,600).

iPhone Model Price iPhone Model Price Change in Price
iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 $799 No Change
iPhone 16 Plus $899 iPhone 17 Air $899–$949 $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400)
iPhone 16 Pro $999 iPhone 17 Pro $1,099 $100 (roughly Rs. 8,800)
iPhone 16 Pro Max $1,199 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 No Change

Based on the analyst's claims, iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max buyers will be able to buy them at last year's prices, whereas those wanting to get the iPhone 17 Pro or the new iPhone 17 Air will be required to shell out more.

Do note that the aforementioned information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a grain of salt. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for coverage of the iPhone 17 series launch at Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event on September 9.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 17 Pro to Get More Expensive This Year; No Price Hike for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max: Report
