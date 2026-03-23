Apple was all over the news this month for its biggest hardware announcements. The Tim Cook-led company updated almost all its product categories in recent weeks, bringing the latest chipsets and upgraded features. The launch spree started with the much-anticipated iPhone 17e, equipped with the Apple A19 chip. The brand has also released the iPad Air featuring the M4 chip alongside the iPhone 17e. The Mac lineup is the other product segment that was refreshed with new chipsets. The MacBook Air with the latest M5 chip breaks cover in March alongside the MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

The Cupertino-based company has unveiled its affordable laptop, MacBook Neo, powered by the A18 Pro chip. The company has also introduced its latest monitor lineup and new audio products, including the AirPods Max 2 and the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition, this month. Here's a detailed look at all the major products Apple released in March.

iPhone 17e

As mentioned, Apple started things off on March 2 with the new iPhone 17e. The new affordable iPhone model is almost similar to the iPhone 16e, with MagSafe assembly being the prominent upgrade. It features a 6.1-inch (1,170×2,532 pixels) Super Retina XDR (OLED) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen has Ceramic Shield 2 protection. It is equipped with an A19 chip.

For optics, the iPhone 17e has a 48-megapixel rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera. It is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports MagSafe, Qi2 and Qi wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The price of the iPhone 17e is set at Rs. 64,900 for the base model with 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant costs Rs. 84,900.

iPad Air (2026) With M4 Chip

Next on Apple's March launch list was iPad Air. The company launched the tablet with the M4 chip, and you can purchase it in 11-inch and 13-inch display options. The tablet packs up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It boasts a single 12-megapixel rear camera with up to 5x digital zoom and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The iPad Air (2026) features Apple's C1X modem. It shipped with iPadOS 26 and carries up to a 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet supports inputs through the Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB Type-C model. It offers a Touch ID sensor for security.

The 11-inch iPad Air (2026) is priced at Rs. 64,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The 13-inch model starts at Rs. 84,900 for the same 128GB storage model.

MacBook Air (2026) With M5 Chip

Just days after introducing the iPhone 17e and iPad Air, Apple released a new MacBook Air with M5 chips. The new model is advertised to offer up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than the MacBook Air with the M4 chip. It features 512GB of storage in the base model, and can be configured with up to 4TB of storage.

The MacBook Air is made available in 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display options with 500 nits of brightness. It has a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View. You will get Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options in this model. It has the company's self-developed N1 wireless networking chip. It is said to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. It comes preinstalled with macOS Tahoe.

The MacBook Air with M5 starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base model with a 13-inch screen. You can get the 15-inch variant for a starting price tag of Rs. 1,44,900.

MacBook Pro (2026) With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips

Apple refreshed its popular MacBook Pro lineup this month with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. They come with up to 64GB of RAM and feature up to a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro (2026) has Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Apple's N1 networking chip. It sports a 12-megapixel webcam that supports Centre Stage and Desk View. The laptop is backed by a 100Wh battery with support for 140W fast charging via USB Type-C. It is advertised to provide up to 24 hours of video playback on a single charge. It includes Apple's backlit Magic Keyboard and a Touch ID sensor for secure authentication.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro (2026) with M5 Pro chip starts at Rs. 2,49,900 for the base variant with 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. The M5 Max version of the same variant is priced at Rs. 3,99,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip starts at Rs. 2,99,900, and it goes up to Rs. 4,29,900 for the M5 Max configuration.

MacBook Neo

MacBook Neo hit shelves this month as Apple's most affordable laptop model to date. It sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina display and features Apple's Magic Keyboard. It supports Touch ID for biometric authentication, but this feature is limited to the 512GB storage variant.

The MacBook Neo is preinstalled with macOS Tahoe and is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip. A 1080p FaceTime HD webcam and a dual speaker setup are the other key features of the laptop. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6 connectivity. It is backed by a 36.5Wh battery that can be charged via a 20W USB Type-C adapter. This laptop is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

Apple is selling the MacBook Neo for a price tag of Rs. 69,900 for the base model with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 79,900.

AirPods Max 2, Powerbeats Pro 2

The AirPods Max 2 were launched in the third week as the latest over-ear headphones by Apple. It runs on an H2 chip and offers an Active Noise Cancellation feature and an improved Transparency mode. It supports Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

The new audio device has an Adaptive Audio feature that automatically adjusts noise-control levels based on the surroundings. It offers a Conversation Awareness feature that lowers playback volume when the user starts speaking. It supports the Live Translation, Loud Sound Reduction, Personalised Volume and Digital Crow features as well. The AirPods Max 2 are said to provide up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled.

The price of the AirPods Max in India is set at Rs. 67,900.

Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition

Apple also launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earlier this month with dual branding. It comes in a two-tone Black and Volt design and offers the core specifications of Powerbeats Pro 2. The earphones have an IPX4-rated build for sweat and water resistance. It offers Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. It also features adaptive ANC, adaptive EQ, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition uses Apple's H2 chip. It provides a heart rate tracking feature. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and the earbuds alone are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. The earphones alongside the charging case are said to offer up to 45 hours of battery life.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition is priced at Rs. 29,900 in India.

New Apple Studio Display Models

Alongside its latest smartphone, iPad, and MacBook models, Apple refreshed the Studio Display lineup this month. The standard Studio Display has a 27-inch 5K Retina panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Studio Display XDR boasts a 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both models have a 12-megapixel camera that supports Centre Stage and Desk View.

The Apple Studio Display starts at Rs. 1,89,900 in India for the base version with standard glass and either a tilt-adjustable stand or VESA mount option. The higher-end Studio Display XDR starts at Rs. 3,99,900 with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand.