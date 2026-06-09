Apple held its annual developers conference on Monday. During the keynote presentation of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled the new iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate (macOS 27), and iPadOS 27 for its devices, bringing redesigned app icons and new AI-powered features. On top of this, the first developer beta version of iOS 27 has also started rolling out, providing an opportunity to developers to test out the OS before it is released to a wider user base. Along with this, the company has also released the list of iPhone, iPad, and Mac models that will be eligible to receive the latest update OS versions.

Apple Drops All Intel-Powered Mac Devices From the List of macOS Golden Gate Compatible Devices

Interestingly, all the iPhone models that were eligible to receive the iOS 26 update are part of the list of devices compatible with running the latest iOS 27 version. This means that the iPhone 11 series, which was launched about six and a half years ago, in September 2019, can run the new iOS 27 update, with the updated Liquid Glass design.

Apple said that the older iPhone models will be able to run the new OS version smoothly with the help of the new CPU Scheduler, which helps the software prioritise tasks. However, models older than the iPhone 15 Pro series will not receive the new Apple Intelligence features, the same as the last iOS 26 update.

On the other hand, Apple has dropped some devices from the list of compatible devices that will receive the iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate updates. For example, iPadOS 27 will not be rolled out to iPad Pro 12.9-inch third-generation and older models, iPad Mini fifth-generation and older models, and iPad eighth-generation and older models.

Meanwhile, all Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Air and Pro models, starting with the MacBook Air with the M1 chip, will receive the macOS Golden Gate upgrade. The tech giant has officially confirmed that all Mac models, which were launched before 2020 and are powered by Intel processors, will get upgraded to the latest OS version.

Here, we have prepared a list of compatible devices that are eligible to receive the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 updates. You can check the list to figure out whether your device will be upgraded or not.