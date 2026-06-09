The Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China back in January, and now the phone is heading to the Indian market. While we wait for the formal reveal, both Redmi and Amazon are teasing the phone, revealing some key features. The latest teasers confirm that the Indian variant of the Redmi Turbo 5 will have a slightly smaller battery compared to the Chinese variant. It will come with a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Redmi Turbo 5 Will Feature a 7,540mAh Battery

Amazon's microsite for the Redmi Turbo 5 confirms that the handset will have a 7,540mAh battery. The Chinese version of the Turbo 5 is backed by a 7,560mAh cell. Despite the reduced capacity, the smartphone will ship with support for 100W wired charging speed, just like its Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Turbo 5

Photo Credit: Amazon

Further, the Redmi Turbo 5 is teased to come with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, there will be a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

The screen size is still under wraps, but the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to feature a 1.5K resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra RAM. This model will support up to 12GB of virtual RAM as well.

The launch of Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to take place on June 16 in India. It will be available for purchase through the Amazon India website and Mi.com.

Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January with an initial price tag of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Auspicious Cloud White, Shadow Black, and Shallow Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colourways in China. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

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