Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 17 Air Was Supposed to Offer Port Free Design, But Apple Canned the Plan: Mark Gurman

iPhone 17 Air Was Supposed to Offer Port-Free Design, But Apple Canned the Plan: Mark Gurman

"iPhone 17 Air will foreshadow a move to slimmer models without charging ports", said Gurman.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 March 2025 17:51 IST
iPhone 17 Air Was Supposed to Offer Port-Free Design, But Apple Canned the Plan: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched in September, 2024

Highlights
  • Apple could bring its thinnest iPhone ever to market later this year
  • Apple reportedly shelved idea to avoid problems with EU regulations
  • It is said to come with a 9.5mm thick profile
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series rumours have been circulating on the Web for some time now. The lineup is expected to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, and expected to launch in the second quarter of the year. The iPhone 17 Air is believed to debut as Apple's thinnest phone to date and is likely to replace the Plus variant. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has now revealed more details about the upcoming slim iPhone. The brand reportedly considered launching the iPhone 17 Air without any ports.

In his weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claims that Apple initially planned to make the iPhone 17 Air "Apple's first completely port-free iPhone" with wireless charging support and data syncing accomplished via the cloud. He states that the upcoming Air model will "foreshadow a move to slimmer models without charging ports." The brand reportedly shelved this plan to avoid potential consequences from European Union (EU) regulators. In recent years, the EU pushed Apple to replace the old Lightning charging port with the USB Type-C on its iPhone models.

The iPhone 17 Air's skinny build necessitated a thinner battery, and that often means less battery life. Gurman said that Apple didn't want to compromise on iPhone 17 Air's battery life and it asked engineers to redesign the display, silicon components and software, to make the device more efficient.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to arrive as Apple's thinnest phone to date with a 9.5mm thick profile Including the camera bump. The camera bump on the phone is said to have a thickness of 4mm. It is likely to boast a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and the Dynamic Island. It is tipped to feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is likely to ship with a Titanium frame. It is said to include Apple's first 5G modem and Wi-Fi chip.

As per past leaks, the iPhone 17 Air could be priced between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). It is said to include an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence features.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
God of War Ragnarök Gets Dark Odyssey Collection Update as Part of Series' 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Was Supposed to Offer Port-Free Design, But Apple Canned the Plan: Mark Gurman
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50 Pro+ Said to Launch on March 20; Live Images, Price Leaked
  2. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  4. Apple May Replace iPhone 17 Pro Max With a New 'Ultra' Model
  5. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  6. Jio Offering Free 90-Day JioHotstar Subscription With Select Plans
  7. Samsung Game Booster+ App With New Features Reportedly Available in Korea
#Latest Stories
  1. Mittran Da Challeya Truck Ni OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Kota Factory Season 4 OTT Release: Expected Release Date, Cast, and More
  3. Gentlewoman OTT Release: Tamil Crime Drama’s Streaming Details Reportedly Revealed
  4. Crime Patrol Now Streaming on Netflix, New Episodes Every Monday
  5. NASA's MMS Mission Marks 10 Years of Magnetic Reconnection Discoveries
  6. Ancient Europeans Retained Dark Skin, Hair and Eyes Until the Iron Age, Claims New Study
  7. Azaad Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  8. South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report
  9. Coinbase Collaborates with Global Government Agencies as Trump Pushes Crypto into the Spotlight
  10. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted Online; Could Run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »