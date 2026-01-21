iPhone 18 lineup is not expected to launch before September, but rumours surrounding the design of Apple's next-generation iPhone series are already all over the Web. A recent leak suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature an under-display Face ID sensor, and the Dynamic Island will be moved to the left corner of the display. A new leak now contradicts this rumour. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to come with a 6.27-inch panel, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could offer a 6.86-inch ​ display.

Dynamic Island May Shrink on iPhone 18 Pro Series

Weibo user Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that the selfie camera of the iPhone 18 Pro series will not be relocated this year. Instead, the front-facing camera is said to remain centred within a smaller Dynamic Island, while only part of the Face ID sensor array may shift toward the left.

The post adds that earlier interpretations suggesting the entire Dynamic Island cutout would shift to the left side of the display of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max were “mistranslated.” We have also seen speculations about ditching the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 18 Pro series in favour of a smaller punch-hole design.

RDL advisor Ross Young backs this claim on X, stating that not all Face ID components are expected to sit under a transparent area of the display, which would result in a smaller notch. He said that this design is expected to remain in place through 2026 and 2027.

Apple is expected to redesign the Dynamic Island in future iPhone models. Recent leaks suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro will boast a 6.27-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a larger 6.86-inch panel with the same refresh rate. Both Pro models are said to drop the Dynamic Island entirely in favour of a small punch-hole selfie camera.

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in September 2022. This pill-shaped cutout replaced the traditional wide notch found on earlier iPhone models and shows alerts, notifications, and real-time activities.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September this year. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to come with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 18-megapixel front-facing cameras with 6P lenses and a C2 modem. They could feature triple rear camera units, featuring a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor.

