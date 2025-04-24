Technology News
Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion

Apple has two official stores in India, located at Delhi’s Select Citywalk Mall and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 18:06 IST
Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Store in BKC, Mumbai (pictured) opened in April 2023 as the company's first store in India

Highlights
  • Apple's third India store will reportedly be in Noida’s DLF Mall of India
  • Kopa Mall in Pune is said to be the location for the fourth store
  • The company may be planning for two more stores in Bengaluru and Mumbai
Apple is said to have finalised locations for new stores in India in an effort to broaden its retail operations. As per a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to open its third store in the country at Noida's DLF Mall of India. Meanwhile, Kopa Mall in Pune has reportedly been finalised as the location for the fourth Apple Store in India. Further, the company is also said to have plans of opening two additional stores, bringing the total number of Apple Stores in the country to six.

New Apple Store Locations in India

Citing unnamed sources, Financial Express reports that Apple is planning to embark on its second phase of retail expansion in India. As part of its plans, the company has already finalised the Noida and Pune locations for its third and fourth Apple stores, respectively. In addition to these locations, the iPhone maker is also said to be searching for two adequate places for two more stores in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Notably, the company currently has two official stores in India, located at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Both of these stores reported a combined revenue of Rs. 800 Crore in the first year of sales, with Apple Saket having a 60 percent share despite being a smaller store. If Apple goes ahead with its reported plans, the Noida Apple Store would become the second retail outlet for the iPhone maker in Delhi-NCR.

Further, the planned Mumbai Store would potentially be the second official Apple Store in the city. The report mentions job listings on LinkedIn posted by Apple for 20 positions, a majority of which are related to retail operations.

Notably, Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien reportedly first announced the company's expansion plans in October 2024. Shortly after, the company embarked on a recruitment frenzy which involved the hiring of nearly 400 employees for the expansion of its upcoming India operations. Apple's existing Select Citywalk Mall and BKC stores are estimated to have 90-100 employees each, and the company is speculated to be planning similar recruitment numbers for its future stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

Apple Reportedly Finalises Noida and Pune Locations for New Stores Amid India Expansion
