First Look: Inside Apple Noida, Delhi-NCR’s Brand New Apple Store

Apple Noida is the company's second store in the Delhi-NCR region after Apple Saket.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 December 2025 13:38 IST
First Look: Inside Apple Noida, Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store

iPhone accessories, like the Crossbody strap for iPhone Air, are available for purchase at Apple Noida

Highlights
  • Apple Koregaon Park is the company's fifth retail store in India
  • Customers can purchase Apple products, accessories and get services
  • There are free “Today at Apple” sessions, covering art, coding, and more
Apple's newest retail store in India is all set to open its doors tomorrow, December 11. It is the Cupertino-based tech giant's fifth retail store in the country, following Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune. The store, simply named Apple Noida, is located at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, and also serves as the company's second store in the Delhi-NCR region.

Gadgets 360 visited the store ahead of its official inauguration in India tomorrow. Here's the first look at Apple Noida.

Apple Noida: First Look

At Apple Noida, customers will be able to shop for Apple products across a variety of categories. They can get a hands-on experience of iPhone, iPad, Mac, HomePod, and other Apple devices before deciding to purchase them.

apple noida iphone Apple Noida

The lineup of iPhone models on sale includes the company's latest iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16e.

Apart from this, the latest generation iPad, iMac, and MacBook devices are on display at dedicated experience zones, for purchase.

apple noida macbook Apple Noida

Customers who are shopping for audio products can take a look at AirPods 4, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), AirPods Max, HomePod mini, and HomePod, while the Beats products, such as the Beats Pill, Powerbeats Pro 2, and Powerbeats Fit can also be purchased at the store.

Services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ have dedicated zones. 

apple noida apple music Apple Noida

The store also allows shoppers to play Apple Arcade games on the iPhone and iPad at the experience area. While Apple Noida primarily caters to Apple device buyers, existing users can shop for accessories for their products.

The Apple store sells cases, power adapters, cables, Earpods, MagSafe charger, and MagSafe Battery for iPhone.

apple noida iphone cases Apple Noida

iMac users can find accessories like Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and various dongles at the store. There's Apple Pencil for iPad users, too.

apple noida accessories Apple Noida

Like every other Apple store, Apple Noida will host ‘Today at Apple' sessions, led by Apple Creatives. Customers can get educated on various topics, including art, coding, music, and photography — all free of charge.

There are also group booking options for business teams, families, and friends.

apple noida today at apple Apple Noida

Unlike other brands, Apple Stores do not have a dedicated counter for payments. Instead, billing is done right where the customer is. Along with various financing options, customers can also take advantage of one-on-one in-store support and switching to iOS support. Alternatively, customers can shop for Apple products online via the website or the Apple Store app, get them delivered to their nearest store, and come down to pick them up at their convenience at the dedicated pickup zone.

Apple Noida also houses the company's Genius Bar. Customers can schedule an appointment to get their devices updated and receive repairs with genuine Apple parts and more from Apple-certified technicians.

apple noida genius bar Apple Noida

Lastly, Apple will offer ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video' services, too. It enables customers to connect with knowledgeable Apple Specialists over a video call to get personalised buying recommendations, compare different product models, see available purchase options, and learn more about Apple devices.

To commemorate the opening of Apple Noida, the company is offering Apple Noida wallpapers for free and has created a dedicated Apple Music playlist on the music-streaming app, featuring sounds of the city.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Store, Apple Store Noida, Apple Noida, Apple Store India, iPhone, iPad, iMac, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, Today at Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
First Look: Inside Apple Noida, Delhi-NCR's Brand New Apple Store
Turbo Read

