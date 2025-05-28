Technology News
Apple Testing a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensor for Future iPhone Models: Report

The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 15:42 IST
Apple Testing a 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Sensor for Future iPhone Models: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro Max (pictured) comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • A 200-megapixel camera could be available on an iPhone in a few years
  • iPhone 17 Pro variants may come with a 48-megapixel main camera
  • The iPhone 18 Pro models could get under-display front cameras
Apple is testing a high-resolution camera sensor for one of its future iPhone models, as per a prominent tipster. However, the tipster does not reveal much aside from the fact that the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing a 200-megapixel camera. It is expected to be a part of the higher-end Pro models. We do not know which iteration of iPhone is expected to carry this sensor. From what we have seen in iPhone 17 and iPhone 18 series leaks so far, they are unlikely to include a higher resolution camera. 

Apple Reportedly Testing 200-Megapixel Camera

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a recent Weibo post that Apple is testing a 200-megapixel sensor for one of its future iPhone models. The tipster does not reveal any other details about the camera or the handset it may arrive in. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt until we learn more details. The tipster has had a history of offering accurate Apple product leaks, therefore, it is worth considering.

The iPhone 17 Pro models have been tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is unlikely that Apple will jump from a 48-megapixel main camera in the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max variants to a 200-megapixel main camera for the Pro options in the iPhone 18 lineup. Therefore, even if the information about the company testing the large sensor is true, it could be a few years before we see it. 

Notably, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models could come with under-display Face ID cameras, according to recent leaks. This suggests that the front cameras will be hidden, with no visible cutouts on the display panel. 

The current iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro handsets carry triple rear cameras, which includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The phones have a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

Comments

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone 17, iPhone 18, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
