iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is believed to go official in September alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The new Air model, likely the thinnest iPhone ever, is said to replace the iPhone 16 Plus this year. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, a new leak hints at its battery capacity, weight, and thickness. Apple is said to use high-density battery technology to increase the capacity in the new model. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be thinner than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge

Tipster Yeux1122 on Naver has suggested the battery capacity, potential weight, and thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Citing Taiwanese supply chain sources, the tipster states that the phone will measure 5.5mm in thickness. This aligns with previous leaks and predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This narrowly surpasses Samsung's potential iPhone 17 Air rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8 mm thickness. The handset is said to weigh about 145 grams.

iPhone 17 Air Could Get a 2,800mAh Battery

The tipster further claims that the iPhone 17 Air will have a 2,800mAh battery. This battery is significantly smaller than those in current-generation models. The iPhone 16 is said to have a 3,561mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a 4,685mAh unit. The new iPhone 16e is reported to have a 3,961mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery.

As per the tipster, the iPhone 17 Air might utilise high-density battery cells with a 2,800mAh cell size to enhance the battery life. These cells could potentially increase the actual battery capacity by 15 percent to 20 percent.

The smaller battery is largely attributed to the slim build of the iPhone 17 Air. Apple is rumoured to use silicon-anode batteries for this slim phone to increase the battery life. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to bring a phone case-like accessory to address this problem.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a price tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500). It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is likely to run on Apple's A18 or A19 chip.