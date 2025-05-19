Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Air Said to Be Thinner Than Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge; Battery Capacity Leaked

iPhone 17 Air is said to weigh just around 145 grams.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2025 11:41 IST
iPhone 17 Air Said to Be Thinner Than Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge; Battery Capacity Leaked

Photo Credit: X/ Sonny Dickson

iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to replace the iPhone Plus model

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery
  • iPhone 16e is said to pack a 3,961mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8 mm in thickness
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Air (or Slim) is believed to go official in September alongside the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The new Air model, likely the thinnest iPhone ever, is said to replace the iPhone 16 Plus this year. As the anticipation builds for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, a new leak hints at its battery capacity, weight, and thickness. Apple is said to use high-density battery technology to increase the capacity in the new model. The iPhone 17 Air is said to be thinner than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge 

Tipster Yeux1122 on Naver has suggested the battery capacity, potential weight, and thickness of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Citing Taiwanese supply chain sources, the tipster states that the phone will measure 5.5mm in thickness. This aligns with previous leaks and predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This narrowly surpasses Samsung's potential iPhone 17 Air rival, the Galaxy S25 Edge's 5.8 mm thickness. The handset is said to weigh about 145 grams.

iPhone 17 Air Could Get a 2,800mAh Battery

The tipster further claims that the iPhone 17 Air will have a 2,800mAh battery. This battery is significantly smaller than those in current-generation models. The iPhone 16 is said to have a 3,561mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a 4,685mAh unit. The new iPhone 16e is reported to have a 3,961mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs a 3,900mAh battery.

As per the tipster, the iPhone 17 Air might utilise high-density battery cells with a 2,800mAh cell size to enhance the battery life. These cells could potentially increase the actual battery capacity by 15 percent to 20 percent.

The smaller battery is largely attributed to the slim build of the iPhone 17 Air. Apple is rumoured to use silicon-anode batteries for this slim phone to increase the battery life. The Cupertino-based company is also expected to bring a phone case-like accessory to address this problem.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a price tag of $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,09,500). It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 48-megapixel single rear camera. It is likely to run on Apple's A18 or A19 chip.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Air Said to Be Thinner Than Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge; Battery Capacity Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Tipped to Launch Next Year
  2. iPhone 17 Air Leak Suggests Battery Capacity, Thickness and Weight
  3. Android Desktop Mode Said to Debut With Android 17 on Pixel
  4. Apple Unlikely to Discuss Advanced Siri Upgrades at WWDC 2025: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Phone Link Panel Arrives on Start Menu With Support for Android Devices: Report
  2. Bungie Conducting 'Thorough Review' of Marathon After Artist Accuses Studio of Plagiarism
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE May Get Similar Telephoto, Ultra-Wide Cameras As Galaxy S24 FE; Launch Timeline Tipped
  4. Truth or Trouble Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About New Hindi Reality Show Hosted by Harsh Benniwal
  5. Apple Unlikely to Discuss Siri Upgrades at WWDC; to Be Wary of Unveiling New Features in Advance: Report
  6. iPhone 17 Air Said to Be Thinner Than Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge; Battery Capacity Leaked
  7. Android Desktop Mode to Reportedly Debut With Android 17 on Pixel; May Offer Multitasking Capabilities
  8. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Said to Launch Next Year; No Major Upgrades Till 2026
  9. NASA Satellite Detects Tree Leaf Changes as Early Volcano Eruption Warning Signal
  10. Russian Researchers Discover 11 New Active Galactic Nuclei In Spektr-RG X-ray Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »