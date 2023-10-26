Technology News

iPhone 14 Available at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Sale: How the Deal Works

The Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 will be live until October 29.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 14:53 IST
iPhone 14 Available at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Sale: How the Deal Works

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red and Yellow colours

Highlights
  • Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 started on October 22
  • A number of electronic items like smartphones are on sale
  • Aside from the sale discounts, customers can also get bank offers
Advertisement

Flipkart, one of India's most popular e-commerce sites, is currently offering some of the biggest discounts of the festive season. The Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 started on October 22 and is open to all users through October 29. During the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering great deals and discounts on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and smart TVs. Some of these items are available at considerable sale discounts over the listed price. Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, etc. are offered at lucrative prices during the sale. One of the phones you can consider buying during this sale is the base iPhone 14 model.

Down from the marked price of Rs. 69,900, the 128GB variant of iPhone 14 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 56,999 during the ongoing sale. The model is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red and Yellow colour options. Aside from the sale discount, the phone can be bought at an even lower price with additional bank offers.

Customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 if they use SBI, RBL or Kotak Mahindra bank cards at the time of purchase. The phone can also be bought at a lower rate if buyers opt for an exchange offer. They can get up to Rs. 39,150 off over all the other sale and bank offers if they choose to exchange an older smartphone with the iPhone 14 handset.

The iPhone 14 model is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support and Apple's Ceramic Shield protection. Apple packs this phone with its in-house A15 Bionic chipset. The phone runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup comprising a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera comes with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth lens for selfies and video chats.

iPhone 14 claims to offer video playback time of up to 20 hours. It supports Face ID for biometric authentication using the array of sensors located in the display notch. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, iPhone 14, Apple, Sale, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple TV+, Arcade, and News+ Subscriptions Are Getting a Price Hike in the US, UK
Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Get Double Tap Feature With WatchOS 10.1

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Available at Under Rs. 56,000 During Flipkart Sale: How the Deal Works
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  2. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
  3. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  4. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  5. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  6. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  8. Vivo X100 Series Tipped to Debut as World's First LPDDR5T-Powered Handsets
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Set to Arrive on These Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme Phones
  10. Top Deals on Motorola, Samsung, Tecno Phones and More During Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker in India as It Acquires Winston Unit
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  3. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  5. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
  7. Realme GT 5 Pro Specifications, Design Tipped via TENAA Listing, May Come With 6.78-Inch AMOLED Screen
  8. JioSpaceFiber Satellite-Based Giga Fibre Internet Service Demonstrated at India Mobile Congress
  9. Nokia 105 Classic Feature Phone With UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Close to $34,000, Small Gains Strike Ripple, Dogecoin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »