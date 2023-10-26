Flipkart, one of India's most popular e-commerce sites, is currently offering some of the biggest discounts of the festive season. The Flipkart Dussehra Sale 2023 started on October 22 and is open to all users through October 29. During the ongoing sale, Flipkart is offering great deals and discounts on multiple products, including electronic items like smartphones, laptops, PCs, tablets, and smart TVs. Some of these items are available at considerable sale discounts over the listed price. Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, etc. are offered at lucrative prices during the sale. One of the phones you can consider buying during this sale is the base iPhone 14 model.

Down from the marked price of Rs. 69,900, the 128GB variant of iPhone 14 is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 56,999 during the ongoing sale. The model is offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red and Yellow colour options. Aside from the sale discount, the phone can be bought at an even lower price with additional bank offers.

Customers can get a discount of up to Rs. 1,250 if they use SBI, RBL or Kotak Mahindra bank cards at the time of purchase. The phone can also be bought at a lower rate if buyers opt for an exchange offer. They can get up to Rs. 39,150 off over all the other sale and bank offers if they choose to exchange an older smartphone with the iPhone 14 handset.

The iPhone 14 model is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision support and Apple's Ceramic Shield protection. Apple packs this phone with its in-house A15 Bionic chipset. The phone runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup comprising a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera comes with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth lens for selfies and video chats.

iPhone 14 claims to offer video playback time of up to 20 hours. It supports Face ID for biometric authentication using the array of sensors located in the display notch. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

