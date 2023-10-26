Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were unveiled in September this year, alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The smartwatches shipped with watchOS 10 out-of-the-box, bringing considerable upgrades over their preceding models, including a new double tap feature that allows users to tap their index finger and thumb together twice to answer a call, reply to a message, and perform other actions. Now, with the rollout of the stable version of the watchOS 10.1, the double tap feature is available to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the launch of watchOS 10.1. With this update, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users can use the new double tap feature with which you can control certain smartwatch functions and actions with only one hand, without touching the display. You just need to tap your index finger and your thumb on the watch hand.

This feature allows users to open Smart Stack from any watch face and scroll through widgets in the stack without touching the display. You can also answer or end phone calls, start or stop the timer or stopwatch, snooze alarms and even play or pause music, podcasts and audiobooks. This feature can also be used in the Compass application to switch to the Elevation view.

Aside from viewing a message with this simple double tap feature, users can scroll through longer notifications with an additional double tap action, reply using dictation, and send a message. Users can also perform this action with the Camera Remote feature in the Camera App of any iPhone model to click a photo with a double tap.

The double tap feature can be used to start or stop automatic workout reminders on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can also be used to follow through with the primary action from notifications, like replying to an incoming message, snoozing reminders, etc. The gesture works anytime the display is awake. This feature can also be customised for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users.

WatchOS 10.1 is now available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, but the double tap feature is only supported by the company's newest watches. The latest watchOS update requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Apple also notes that the feature will be enabled by default on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 10.1, with no additional setup required. The feature can also be disabled in settings.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in Midnight, Pink, (Product) Red, Starlight, and Silver colour options and starts in India at Rs. 41,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is listed in the country at Rs. 89,900. It is offered in Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options. Both smartwatches are powered by the S9 SiP chipset.

