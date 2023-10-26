Technology News

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 Get Double Tap Feature With WatchOS 10.1

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users can now use the feature to answer and end phone calls.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 October 2023 12:53 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 were unveiled in September 2023

  • Users can double tap to open Smart Stack from any watch face
  • The double tap feature can be used to stop and resume a stopwatch
  • Users can also customise certain gestures to perform specific actions
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were unveiled in September this year, alongside the launch of the iPhone 15 series. The smartwatches shipped with watchOS 10 out-of-the-box, bringing considerable upgrades over their preceding models, including a new double tap feature that allows users to tap their index finger and thumb together twice to answer a call, reply to a message, and perform other actions. Now, with the rollout of the stable version of the watchOS 10.1, the double tap feature is available to Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users.

The Cupertino-based tech giant announced the launch of watchOS 10.1. With this update, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users can use the new double tap feature with which you can control certain smartwatch functions and actions with only one hand, without touching the display. You just need to tap your index finger and your thumb on the watch hand.apple watch Series 9 ultra 2 apple

This feature allows users to open Smart Stack from any watch face and scroll through widgets in the stack without touching the display. You can also answer or end phone calls, start or stop the timer or stopwatch, snooze alarms and even play or pause music, podcasts and audiobooks. This feature can also be used in the Compass application to switch to the Elevation view.

Aside from viewing a message with this simple double tap feature, users can scroll through longer notifications with an additional double tap action, reply using dictation, and send a message. Users can also perform this action with the Camera Remote feature in the Camera App of any iPhone model to click a photo with a double tap.

The double tap feature can be used to start or stop automatic workout reminders on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. It can also be used to follow through with the primary action from notifications, like replying to an incoming message, snoozing reminders, etc. The gesture works anytime the display is awake. This feature can also be customised for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users.

WatchOS 10.1 is now available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later, but the double tap feature is only supported by the company's newest watches. The latest watchOS update requires iPhone XS or later running iOS 17. Apple also notes that the feature will be enabled by default on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 running watchOS 10.1, with no additional setup required. The feature can also be disabled in settings.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is offered in Midnight, Pink, (Product) Red, Starlight, and Silver colour options and starts in India at Rs. 41,900. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is listed in the country at Rs. 89,900. It is offered in Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean band options. Both smartwatches are powered by the S9 SiP chipset.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Watch OS 10.1, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple TV+, Arcade, and News+ Subscriptions Are Getting a Price Hike in the US, UK

