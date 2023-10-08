Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale started on October 7 for their Prime and Plus members and on October 8 for all users. The sale is being offered on a wide range of items, including several electronic items like smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and more. Among handsets offered by other leading brands, many Apple phones are also currently available with some great deals. These models include the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

iPhone 14: What's the deal during Flipkart sale

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is being offered at a lowered price of Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 69,990 on Flipkart. With additional bank offers on this price, the phone can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 51,999. Customers can also avail of the exchange option and get up to Rs. 41,150 off on the purchase. The phone is available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, (Product) Red and Yellow colour options.

iPhone 13: What's the deal during Amazon sale

The 128GB iPhone 13 is retailing at Rs 48,999, down from Rs 59,900 official pricing. On the other hand, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 13 is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 69,499, down from the earlier price of Rs. 89,900. Additional bank and cashback offers can bring the price of the model down to Rs. 64,499. Customers can receive an off of up to Rs. 50,100 if they opt for an exchange option. This model is offered in Blue, Green, Midnight, Pink, Starlight and (Product) Red colour options.

iPhone 12: What's the deal during Flipkart sale

Down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900, the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 is listed currently on Flipkart at Rs. 40,999. It can be bought for as low as Rs. 37,499, including all bank offers. The model can also be purchased with an additional Rs. 24,600 off upon opting for an exchange offer. This phone is available in blue, green, black, white, (PRODUCT)RED, and purple colourways.

Which iPhone to Buy During Amazon and Flipkart Sales

During the ongoing sale, if you want the most recent iPhone, then the base iPhone14 is a clear winner. It also comes with upgraded camera features over the preceding models. However, if you're tight on budget but want a suitable device that can last for a few years, then the iPhone 13 is not a bad phone in any way. You also get to save some money. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is strictly for those who are tight on budget but really want to upgrade to an iPhone. This older handset is also considered to be one of the most durable iPhone models in recent years.

