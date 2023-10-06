Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is all set to begin for Prime members on October 7, while it will go live for everyone on Sunday (October 8). Ahead of the sale, which begins on the same date as the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, the e-commerce giant is teasing some of the greatest deals and offers of the season. One of the best smartphone deals among them is on the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, which launched in July this year.

The smartphone debuted in two colour variants in India — Dark Storm and Fearless Flame. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was priced at Rs. 37,999 at the time of the launch. However, during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, the handset will be sold at an effective price of Rs. 30,999, including bank offers with Rs. 2,000 instant discount.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging. For optics, it houses a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The 5G handset features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company also offers another storage variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G runs on Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 skin on top. It offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GNSS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C connectivity support.

The company has also mounted an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication on the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. Meanwhile, the Amazon sale ahead of Diwali will end on October 15.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

