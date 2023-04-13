Asus ROG Phone 7 series is set to be unveiled on April 13. The series is expected to include the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-tier ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The lineup is expected to launch as the successor of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which was released in July 2022. The purported handsets have been previously spotted on several certification sites. A series of new leaks now suggest the design renders of the base and Ultimate models and also tips their specifications and price.

According to tweets by reliable tipsters Roland Quandt (@rquandt) and SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_), Asus ROG Phone 7 model is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448x1080) HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and display density of 395 ppi.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The purported 32-megapixel front camera is expected to be housed in a right-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Further, the leaks suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model will feature specifications similar to that of the base model, but will likely feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It is suggested in the leaks that the Asus ROG Phone 7 will be priced at EUR 1049 (roughly Rs. 94,500) while the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will be marked at EUR 1449 (roughly Rs. 1,30,500).

The AeroActive Portal will reportedly be available only for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model. It is a little flap on the rear panel of the smartphone that allows the attachable fan module to better circulate air over the CPU. Another difference is that only the Ultimate edition reportedly includes a second display incorporated on the back panel.

The base edition of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has a few LEDs on the rear panel as shown in the leaked renders that can light up a dot pattern in the shape of the ROG logo in various colours.

