Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Renders, Specifications, and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is expected to include a base, a 7D and an ultimate model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 11:21 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Renders, Specifications, and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech_

Asus ROG Phone 7 (left) and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate (right) leaked design renders

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The phone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Asus ROG Phone 7 series is set to be unveiled on April 13. The series is expected to include the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-tier ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The lineup is expected to launch as the successor of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which was released in July 2022. The purported handsets have been previously spotted on several certification sites. A series of new leaks now suggest the design renders of the base and Ultimate models and also tips their specifications and price.

According to tweets by reliable tipsters Roland Quandt (@rquandt) and SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_), Asus ROG Phone 7 model is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2448x1080) HDR10+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and display density of 395 ppi.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens. The purported 32-megapixel front camera is expected to be housed in a right-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Further, the leaks suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model will feature specifications similar to that of the base model, but will likely feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It is suggested in the leaks that the Asus ROG Phone 7 will be priced at EUR 1049 (roughly Rs. 94,500) while the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will be marked at EUR 1449 (roughly Rs. 1,30,500).

The AeroActive Portal will reportedly be available only for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model. It is a little flap on the rear panel of the smartphone that allows the attachable fan module to better circulate air over the CPU. Another difference is that only the Ultimate edition reportedly includes a second display incorporated on the back panel.

The base edition of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has a few LEDs on the rear panel as shown in the leaked renders that can light up a dot pattern in the shape of the ROG logo in various colours.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
