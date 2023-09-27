Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate seems to be listed on the Geekbench website with model number ASUS_AI2401_A.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2023 14:40 IST
Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is expected to debut later as the successor to ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India
  • The listing is dated September 26
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuted in India in April this year. Now, Asus seems to be shifting its focus on the next handset in the lineup — the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. While its launch date remains a mystery, the upcoming ROG series smartphone seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The alleged Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is shown to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The listing suggests Android 14 operating system on the handset.

An Asus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number ASUS_AI2401_A. The listing, dated September 26 is believed to be that of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, indicating that it might ship with Android 14. The listing shows 2,213 points in single-core testing and 7,048 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.06GB of RAM, this could get translated to 16GB on paper.

Further, as per the listing, an octa-core chipset codenamed Pineapple with a base frequency of 2.26GHz will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, five cores with a clock speed of 2.96GHz and two cores capped at 2.27GHz. These CPU speeds and codename could be associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The upcoming chipset will succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm is expected to announce it  at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 event in October.

There's not a whole lot more that's known about the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate at this point, however, we can expect the handset to bring upgrades over the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The latter is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Asus's ROG Phone 7 Ultimate features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 ) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and carries a 32-megapixel selfie unit. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Specifications, Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Specifications, Asus ROG Series, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple’s App Store Missing From List Mobile Storefronts Submitting Filings to China’s CAC Under New Rules
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Mobile Deals Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 8 Pro Alleged Live Images Reveal Major Design Upgrade
  4. Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 13T With Leica Tuned Cameras Debut: Check Price
  5. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
  6. Itel P55 5G Claims to Be India’s Cheapest 5G Phone: Check Price
  7. Realme 12 Pro+ Tipped to Sport Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  8. Samsung to Start Making Laptops in India Next Month: Report
  9. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at Updated Design, Might Feature This Apple Chipset
  10. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Key Specifications Leak Online; Said to Get 120Hz Display, IP68 Rating
  2. Gemini Crypto Exchange to Invest Up to Rs. 200 Crore in India as Part of Expansion Plans
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Working on New Colours, Icons for Chat Interface on Android
  4. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM Listed on Geekbench
  5. Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display Unveiled, Smart Band 8 Globally Launched
  6. Google Pixel 8 Pro-Hands-on Images Suggest Matte Glass Finish on Rear Panel
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Series Overheating Issues Not Related to TSMC's 3nm Chip Manufacturing: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Apple’s App Store Missing From List Mobile Storefronts Submitting Filings to China’s CAC Under New Rules
  9. JPMorgan’s UK Bank Chase to Ban Crypto Transactions After Increase in Scams
  10. India Vs Australia: How to Watch the 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.