Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC debuted in India in April this year. Now, Asus seems to be shifting its focus on the next handset in the lineup — the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate. While its launch date remains a mystery, the upcoming ROG series smartphone seems to have surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site. The alleged Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is shown to run on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, paired with 16GB RAM. The listing suggests Android 14 operating system on the handset.

An Asus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number ASUS_AI2401_A. The listing, dated September 26 is believed to be that of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate, indicating that it might ship with Android 14. The listing shows 2,213 points in single-core testing and 7,048 points in multi-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 15.06GB of RAM, this could get translated to 16GB on paper.

Further, as per the listing, an octa-core chipset codenamed Pineapple with a base frequency of 2.26GHz will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.19GHz, five cores with a clock speed of 2.96GHz and two cores capped at 2.27GHz. These CPU speeds and codename could be associated with the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The upcoming chipset will succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm is expected to announce it at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 event in October.

There's not a whole lot more that's known about the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate at this point, however, we can expect the handset to bring upgrades over the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. The latter is priced at Rs. 99,999 in India for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Asus's ROG Phone 7 Ultimate features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 ) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC coupled with Adreno 740 GPU up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and carries a 32-megapixel selfie unit. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging support.

