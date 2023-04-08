Technology News

Asus ROG Phone 7 Allegedly Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of April 13 Launch

Asus ROG Phone 7 appeared on the NBTC website with model number Asus_AI2205_C.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 8 April 2023 18:10 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Phone 6 powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in July last year

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The smartphone is confirmed to launch on April 13
  • Asus ROG Phone 7 will be a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 7 is all set to go official in India on April 13. Ahead of the official debut, the upcoming ROG series smartphone is said to have received certification from Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). While the listing does not hint at any key specifications of the phone, it does indicate 5G connectivity. The Asus ROG Phone 7 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The new model will succeed the ROG Phone 6 that debuted in July last year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted the screenshots of the alleged listing of Asus ROG Phone 7 on the NBTC website. The listing suggests model number Asus_AI2205_C. The listing shows that the smartphone has got support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This indicates 5G connectivity on the upcoming handset. The NBTC listing also hints that the phone is manufactured in Taiwan.

The new Asus ROG Phone 6 will be launched in the global markets on April 13 at 5:30 am IST at a virtual event streamed live via the company's YouTube channel. The India launch will happen alongside the global launch.

With multiple leaks, smartphone fans already got a little sneak peek at Asus ROG Phone 7's specifications prior to the launch. It is speculated to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a minimum refresh rate of 165Hz.

Earlier, Indian variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 was allegedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with model number ASUS_AI2205_C. The listing suggested that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is tipped to run on Android 13 with the company's ROG UI custom skin on top. It could pack 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Asus ROG Phone 6, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, was launched in July last year with a price tag of Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
