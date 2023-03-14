Asus ROG Phone 7 series has been previously rumoured to launch later this year. The series is expected to feature the Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7D, and a top-of-the-line ROG Phone 7 Ultimate model. The Asus ROG Phone 7, expected to arrive as a successor to the Asus ROG Phone 6 that made its debut last year, has been spotted on multiple websites, including a popular benchmarking site. The listings hint at some of the key specifications of the purported gaming smartphone.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Indian variant of the Asus ROG Phone 7 with model number ASUS_AI2205_C, has been spotted on Geekbench. The upcoming gaming smartphone by Asus will likely be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which offers a maximum clock speed is 3.19GHz, based on the Geekbench listing. The chipset also includes four 2.8GHz performance cores and three 2.02GHz efficiency cores.

The Geekbench listing shows the Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 will feature 16GB of RAM. The phone is expected to be equipped with 256GB of storage. The phone is also listed to run on Android 13 with the company's ROG UI custom skin on top.

On the benchmarking website, the Indian variant of the ROG Phone 7 scored 1,958 and 5,238 points, according to the report, which added that another version of the phone, with the model number ASUS_AI2205_B and the same chipset scored 2,022 and 5,719 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The device was also spotted by My Smart Price with the model number AI2205_A on the 3C certification website. It was suggested that the phone will come with 65W fast charging support. Given that recent generations of ROG Phones have included a 6,000mAh battery, the ROG Phone 7 series can be expected to feature the same battery capacity.

The phone will reportedly sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of at least 165Hz. According to an earlier report to be released by ASUS in the third quarter of 2023, but the company is yet to make an announcement regarding the launch of the purported handsets.

