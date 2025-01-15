Technology News
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

The phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 10:04 IST


Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is the purported successor to the Zenfone 11 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is reported to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  • The phone is said to have 3,306 and 9,656 single and multi-core scores
  • It will be launched in select global markets on February 6
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is scheduled for launch in select global markets on February 6, the company recently confirmed. The purported handset has now been spotted on a benchmarking platform along with several of its specifications ahead of its debut. The listing suggests that the successor to the 2024's Zenfone 11 Ultra may be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm mobile processor, which also powers the OnePlus 13 and other premium smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Geekbench Listing

First spotted by 91Mobiles, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has allegedly been listed on Geekbench with the model number ASUSAI2501H. It is said to be powered by an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture comprising six cores operating at 3.53GHz and two cores capped at 4.32GHz. This core configuration strongly hints towards the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The chipset may be paired with approximately 14.74GB of RAM, likely to be translated to 16GB of RAM, and the motherboard has “sun” as its identifier.

In the Geekbench 6.3.0 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the upcoming Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra had 3,036 and 9,656 single and multi-core scores, respectively. It is said to run on Android 15 and may adopt the company's ZenUI skin.

While no details about the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra have been officially announced, the Taiwanese smartphone maker has teased that it will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) features in the imaging and editing experience to offer "a new era of mobile photography excellence" to users.

Reports suggest it may have similar features as the ROG Phone 9 and could even be a rebranded version of that phone with slight tweaks. It is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The Zenfone 12 Ultra may also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

  
