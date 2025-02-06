Technology News
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

It has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E6 AMOLED LTPO display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2025 14:17 IST
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is available in Ebony Black, Sakura White and Sage Green shades

Highlights
  • Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • It has an IP68-certified build
  • Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra runs on Android 15
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has been launched in global markets as the latest phone from Asus. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and boasts a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. The handset looks like a repurposed ROG Phone 9 Pro with similar features like a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It offers a gimbal-like stabiliser for the main camera and ships with several AI features. The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra houses a 5,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired charging and up to 15W wireless charging. 

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Price

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra comes in Ebony Black, Sakura White and Sage Green colour options. The phone is priced at NT$29,990 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and NT$31,990 (roughly Rs. 85,300) for the 16GB + 512GB option in Taiwan. 

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra runs on Android 15 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E6 AMOLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 144Hz refresh rate for gaming and 2,500nits peak brightness. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip paired with Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a maximum 512GB UFS4.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 1/1.56-inch sensor with gimbal OIS and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it boasts a 32-megapixel RGBW camera. It offers many AI-based camera features like 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser, AI Object Sense, AI HyperClarity, AI Portrait Vide, and AI Night Vision among others. The Gimbal stabiliser tool will allow users to take better videos. Other AI functionalities include AI Call Translator, AI Transcript, and AI Wallpaper.

Connectivity options on the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS, NavIC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor and proximity sensor. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and has face recognition feature.

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support via the Qi 1.3 standard. It has an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance. The handset measures 163.8 x 77.0 x 8.9mm and weighs 220 grams.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Price, Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
