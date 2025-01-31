Technology News
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Gives a Glimpse of the Design Ahead of February 6 Launch

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 January 2025 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will debut as a successor to last year's Zenfone 11 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Select smartphones feature 3.5mm headphone jack currently
  • Front panel of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra resembles the ROG Phone 9
  • Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is all set to go official on February 6. Ahead of the formal launch, the company has posted a new teaser revealing the design and a few specifications of the phone. The teaser video showcases the narrow bezels and hole punch display design of the phone. It appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will debut as a successor to last year's Zenfone 11 Ultra. It is believed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor.

Asus posted a 15-second video on X providing a quick glimpse of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra. The teaser video shows the handset with a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom edge, a feature which is currently absent from most smartphones. The display of the phone has a centrally located hole punch cutout for housing the selfie shooter. It is shown with thin bezels as well.

The front panel of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra resembles the ROG Phone 9. The video shows a user accessing the AI-based real-time call translation feature, indicating that the handset will offer multiple AI-driven features

Asus has already announced that the Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch globally on February 6 at 2:30pm Taipei time (12pm IST).

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Specifications of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra are rumoured to be identical to the ROG Phone 9, which was introduced in select markets in November last year. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is expected to boast a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It could get a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
