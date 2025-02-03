Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is set to launch on February 6. The Taiwanese brand has already teased the handset giving us a glimpse of the design. Days before the official launch, the alleged renders and specifications of the phone have leaked online. In the images, the handset looks identical to the Asus ROG Phone 9. The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, and a 5,500mAh battery.

Tipster Roland Quandt and WinFuture.de have leaked the renders and specifications of the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra. The renders show a design resemblance with the Asus ROG Phone 9 family. It is seen with a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, it appears to include a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel lens with OIS support.

The renders show the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra in black, green, and pink colours. It appears to have thin bezels on the display.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

The Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra is said to run on Android 15 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to offer up to 144Hz refresh rate while gaming. Like the Asus ROG Phone 9 series, the upcoming model could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will reportedly have a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor. It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to carry a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It is tipped to include a 3.5 mm headset jack and IP68 certification.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra will launch globally on February 6 at 2:30pm Taipei time (12pm IST).