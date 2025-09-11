Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Forget iPhone 17 Pro, Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under Rs. 90,000 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Forget iPhone 17 Pro, Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under Rs. 90,000 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart's biggest Big Billion Days Sale Deal Yet? The iPhone 16 Pro to be available with almost flat Rs. 50,000 discount.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 September 2025 21:02 IST
Forget iPhone 17 Pro, Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under Rs. 90,000 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

iPhone 16 Pro Max launched in India at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max was launched in September 2024
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max features a triple rear camera unit
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 starts on September 23
Advertisement

Flipkart on Thursday dropped its biggest deals for the iPhones for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale that starts on September 23. The e-commerce giant will be selling the iPhone 14 at under Rs. 40,000, and you can read more details here. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are also getting massive discounts during the Flipkart BBD sale. Flipkart has teased the iPhone 16 Pro to be available at Rs. 69,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be available under Rs. 90,000. Of course, these discounted prices offered by Flipkart include almost all offers, such as credit card transactions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

The e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the prices at which last year's iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available during its upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2025. During the sale event, customers will be able to buy the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. It is important to note that these prices include the Rs. 5,000 discount that the e-commerce platform will offer on credit card transactions of select banks.

To recap, at launch, the iPhone 16 Pro price in India started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options were priced at Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. It was offered in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium shades.

On the other hand, the base 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at launch, was priced in India at Rs. 1,44,900. While the higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 1,64,900 and Rs. 1,84,900, respectively. The Cupertino tech giant offers the handset in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Currently, the base 128GB option of the iPhone 16 Pro is available on Flipkart at Rs. 1,12,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed at Rs. 1,37,900.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro Max, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Revealed

Related Stories

Forget iPhone 17 Pro, Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under Rs. 90,000 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Coolie, Saiyaara, a Tamannaah Bhatia Web Series
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Go On Sale At This Price in India
  3. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  4. Flipkart BBD Deal: iPhone 16 Pro Max Under Rs. 90,000
  5. Amazon's 10-Minute Delivery Service is Now Available in This City
  6. Realme P3 Lite 5G Price in India Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. Xiaomi 16 Key Specifications Leaked, Might Debut With This Flagship Chip
  8. Oppo F31 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  9. iPhone 17 Series Lags Behind Samsung's Phones in Battery Longevity: Report
  10. You Can Now Sign Up to Test Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Uses Rocky Mountain Helicopter Drills to Prepare Astronauts for Artemis Moon Missions
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Finds Potential Signs of Life in Mars Rock Sample
  3. iPhone 14 Under Rs. 40,000: Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale Deal Revealed
  4. Forget iPhone 17 Pro, Get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for Under Rs. 90,000 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  5. Supermoon 2025: When Is the Next Full Moon Lighting Up the Sky
  6. New Black Hole Merger Gives Clearest Test of Einstein’s Relativity
  7. Only Murders in the Building Season 5 Now Streaming Online: Know When and Where to Watch
  8. Sony Launches PlayStation Family App on iOS, Android for Parental Controls on Gaming Activity
  9. Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched With 6.8-Inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  10. HMD Vibe 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India Alongside HMD 101 4G, HMD 102 4G: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »