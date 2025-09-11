Flipkart on Thursday dropped its biggest deals for the iPhones for the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale that starts on September 23. The e-commerce giant will be selling the iPhone 14 at under Rs. 40,000, and you can read more details here. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are also getting massive discounts during the Flipkart BBD sale. Flipkart has teased the iPhone 16 Pro to be available at Rs. 69,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be available under Rs. 90,000. Of course, these discounted prices offered by Flipkart include almost all offers, such as credit card transactions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Deals on iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max

The e-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the prices at which last year's iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available during its upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2025. During the sale event, customers will be able to buy the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs. 69,999 and Rs. 89,999, respectively. It is important to note that these prices include the Rs. 5,000 discount that the e-commerce platform will offer on credit card transactions of select banks.

To recap, at launch, the iPhone 16 Pro price in India started at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options were priced at Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively. It was offered in Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium shades.

On the other hand, the base 256GB model of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at launch, was priced in India at Rs. 1,44,900. While the higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage options cost Rs. 1,64,900 and Rs. 1,84,900, respectively. The Cupertino tech giant offers the handset in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Currently, the base 128GB option of the iPhone 16 Pro is available on Flipkart at Rs. 1,12,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max is listed at Rs. 1,37,900.

