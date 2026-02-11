Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Announced for New Galaxy S Series Launch; Pre Reservations Begin

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Announced for New Galaxy S Series Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin

Customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 5,000.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 February 2026 08:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Announced for New Galaxy S Series Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin

Photo Credit: Samsung

The upcoming event is the company's first Galaxy Unpacked of the year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held on February 25
  • The lineup may include Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra models
  • Pre-reservations are open with a Rs. 999 VIP Pass offer
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The annual event is expected to witness the launch of the new generation Galaxy S series, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, it will have Galaxy AI features to make the day “easy and effortless”. Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Date

In a newsroom post, Samsung shared the details of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026. It will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

The company says customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones. Further, this will automatically confirm their entry in a giveaway worth Rs. 50,000.

Samsung has teased the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy S series at the upcoming event. Per reports, the tech giant may unveil three models — Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company says that the lineup is built to simplify everyday interactions and “make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand”.

The Galaxy S26 series launch date confirms previous leaks, which indicated February 25 as the most likely launch date for the handsets. According to reports, the pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10. General availability of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may begin on March 11.

While the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to headline the rumoured Unpacked event, it is also claimed that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup during the event. It is expected to comprise the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro models.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
MSI Titan 18 HX AI Review: The Epitome of Excess

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Announced for New Galaxy S Series Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  3. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  4. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  5. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  6. Samsung Announces Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date as Pre-Orders Begin
  7. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  8. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  9. iQOO Z11 Series Appears on Certification Website Along With Key Features
  10. Apple, Google to Make These Four Changes to Make App Stores Fairer
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Gets a New Valentine's Special Maroon Colour Option in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple, Google Make Four Commitments to Improve Fairness and Transparency in App Stores
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Announced for New Galaxy S Series Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather
  6. Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say
  7. Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics
  8. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  9. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  10. Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »