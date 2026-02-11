Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held later this month, the company announced on Tuesday. The annual event is expected to witness the launch of the new generation Galaxy S series, ubiquitously known as the Galaxy S26 series. As per the South Korean technology conglomerate, it will have Galaxy AI features to make the day “easy and effortless”. Samsung has also started pre-reservations for the phones in India and the global markets.

In a newsroom post, Samsung shared the details of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026. It will be held on February 25 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET (10:30 pm IST) in San Jose, California. The event will be live-streamed on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and its official YouTube channel.

The company says customers can pre-reserve their spot by paying Rs. 999 to get their hands on the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass and enjoy benefits worth Rs. 5,000 via an e-Store voucher when purchasing the upcoming Galaxy phones. Further, this will automatically confirm their entry in a giveaway worth Rs. 50,000.

Samsung has teased the introduction of the next-generation Galaxy S series at the upcoming event. Per reports, the tech giant may unveil three models — Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The company says that the lineup is built to simplify everyday interactions and “make Galaxy AI feel seamlessly integrated from the moment it's in hand”.

The Galaxy S26 series launch date confirms previous leaks, which indicated February 25 as the most likely launch date for the handsets. According to reports, the pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10. General availability of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may begin on March 11.

While the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to headline the rumoured Unpacked event, it is also claimed that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup during the event. It is expected to comprise the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro models.