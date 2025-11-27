Technology News
English Edition

Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule

HyperOS 3 update brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers and AI Cinematic Lock Screen to Xiaomi and Poco devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 November 2025 17:21 IST
Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

HyperOS 3 is based on Google's latest Android 16 operating system

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 rolling is now taking place for several devices
  • The operating system is built on top of Android 16
  • Poco F7, Poco X7 series will receive the update in November
Advertisement

Poco on Wednesday launched the Poco F8 series as its latest flagship lineup. Alongside this, the company also announced the release schedule for HyperOS 3. The Android 16-based operating system (OS) was unveiled in September and is offered out of the box on the latest Xiaomi 17 series. As per the company, the Poco F7 series and Poco X7 series will be among the first handsets in Poco's lineup to receive HyperOS 3, followed by its rollout to Poco M and C-series models next year.

HyperOS 3 Update: Release Schedule

Poco revealed the release timeline of HyperOS 3 in the global markets during the launch of the Poco F8 series. While it is available out-of-the-box on the new Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro, the company's other handsets are expected to receive the Android 16-based update soon.

In November, the update is rolling out to the Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7, Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, Poco X7 Pro, and the standard Poco X7. Apart from this, the Poco F6 series, Poco M7, Poco M6 Pro, and Poco C75 are expected to receive the update by December.

The entire release schedule for HyperOS 3 is as follows:

October and November 2025 November and December 2025 Between December 2025 and March 2026
POCO F8 Ultra POCO F6 Pro POCO F5 Pro
POCO F8 Pro POCO F6 POCO F5
POCO F7 Ultra POCO X6 Pro POCO X6
POCO F7 Pro POCO M7 POCO M7 Pro 5G
POCO F7 POCO M6 Pro POCO C85
POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition POCO M6 POCO Pad
POCO X7 Pro POCO C75 POCO Pad X1
POCO X7   POCO Pad M1

HyperOS 3 Features

HyperOS 3 introduces HyperIsland, a new feature that resembles Apple's Dynamic Island. It appears at the top of the screen as a pill-shaped alert, displaying important notifications at a glance.

The Android 16-based OS brings about a suite of new AI features, too. For example, there are AI writing tools, like smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. Users can ask HyperAI to change the writing style and tone of the content. Meanwhile, the AI Speech Recognition feature is claimed to improve audio recording quality, deliver real-time transcription, and generate summaries from audio files.

On top of this, the HyperOS 3 update brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers and AI Cinematic Lock Screen to Xiaomi devices. Users can turn still images into dynamic wallpapers with the new feature.

Poco F8 Ultra

Poco F8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
Kobali

Kobali

  • Release Date 4 February 2025
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Ravi Prakash, Bharath Reddy, Tarun Rohith, Manikanta Varanasi, Venkat, Yogi Khatri, Gaddam Naveen, Rocky Singh, SukkuReddy, Sagar Majji, Syamala
  • Director
    Revanth Levaka
  • Producer
    Mahesh Babu Daggumilli (Executive Producer)
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HyperOS 3, HyperOS 3 launch, Android 16, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Elon Musk’s X Will Now Rank Following Feed Posts Using Grok’s AI Capabilities
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rumours Point to Darker Frame, Same Camera Hardware

Related Stories

Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Black Friday Sale Live: Big Discounts on iPhone 16, and More
  2. Realme P4x 5G Will Launch in India in These Colourways
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 1, Mass Jathara, Aaryan, and More
  4. Redmi 15C 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025 Early Deals Live Now: Here Are Details
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series Charging Details Surface Through TUV Certification
  7. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Cannot Be Blamed in Teenager's Suicide
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Rumours Point to Darker Frame, Same Camera
  9. From OnePlus 15R to Vivo X300 Series, Upcoming Phones in December 2025
  10. Infinix Teases Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Rejects Allegations of ChatGPT’s Role in Teenager’s Suicide, Says Full Context Missing
  2. Infinix Teases New Smartphone Co-Designed With Pininfarina, Launch Set for Next Month
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Sells 35 Million Copies, CD Project Red Shares Update on Cyberpunk 2 Development
  4. Poco F7 Series, Poco X7 and X7 Pro to Get HyperOS 3 Update This Month: Release Schedule
  5. Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  6. OpenAI Confirms User Data Exposed After Mixpanel Security Breach
  7. Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Hindi Version Now Streaming in Hindi: Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Bitcoin Trades Near $91,300 as Accumulation Signals Strengthen Across Crypto Market
  10. Indrajaal Ranger Debuts as India’s First AI-Driven Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »