Poco on Wednesday launched the Poco F8 series as its latest flagship lineup. Alongside this, the company also announced the release schedule for HyperOS 3. The Android 16-based operating system (OS) was unveiled in September and is offered out of the box on the latest Xiaomi 17 series. As per the company, the Poco F7 series and Poco X7 series will be among the first handsets in Poco's lineup to receive HyperOS 3, followed by its rollout to Poco M and C-series models next year.

Poco revealed the release timeline of HyperOS 3 in the global markets during the launch of the Poco F8 series. While it is available out-of-the-box on the new Poco F8 Ultra and the Poco F8 Pro, the company's other handsets are expected to receive the Android 16-based update soon.

In November, the update is rolling out to the Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7, Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, Poco X7 Pro, and the standard Poco X7. Apart from this, the Poco F6 series, Poco M7, Poco M6 Pro, and Poco C75 are expected to receive the update by December.

The entire release schedule for HyperOS 3 is as follows:

October and November 2025 November and December 2025 Between December 2025 and March 2026 POCO F8 Ultra POCO F6 Pro POCO F5 Pro POCO F8 Pro POCO F6 POCO F5 POCO F7 Ultra POCO X6 Pro POCO X6 POCO F7 Pro POCO M7 POCO M7 Pro 5G POCO F7 POCO M6 Pro POCO C85 POCO X7 Pro Iron Man Edition POCO M6 POCO Pad POCO X7 Pro POCO C75 POCO Pad X1 POCO X7 POCO Pad M1

HyperOS 3 Features

HyperOS 3 introduces HyperIsland, a new feature that resembles Apple's Dynamic Island. It appears at the top of the screen as a pill-shaped alert, displaying important notifications at a glance.

The Android 16-based OS brings about a suite of new AI features, too. For example, there are AI writing tools, like smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. Users can ask HyperAI to change the writing style and tone of the content. Meanwhile, the AI Speech Recognition feature is claimed to improve audio recording quality, deliver real-time transcription, and generate summaries from audio files.

On top of this, the HyperOS 3 update brings AI Dynamic Wallpapers and AI Cinematic Lock Screen to Xiaomi devices. Users can turn still images into dynamic wallpapers with the new feature.