OnePlus is rolling out the stable OxygenOS 16 update for the OnePlus Nord 4 in India, the company announced via its community forum on Tuesday. Based on Google's latest Android 16 operating system, the update brings new flux themes, improvements to Parallel Processing and Trinity Engine, a Liquid Glass-inspired user interface (UI), and a host of artificial intelligence (AI) features. Users can take advantage of expanded customisation options for the home and lock screens, as well as the notification panel and Quick Settings window.

OxygenOS 16 for OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus highlighted the features arriving as part of the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update in a community post. The company says its latest update is initially rolling out in batches to OnePlus Nord 4 users in India. It will also be made available in other regions starting over the next few weeks. The update comes with the build number CPH2661_16.0.1.301(EX01).

As per the changelog, the new design language includes Gaussian blur effects, rounded corners, and translucent interfaces. These changes are visible across Quick Settings, Home Screen, and App Drawer. There are new home screen icons with uniquely crafted styles specifically for the dark mode. Text below the icons has been removed, and there are optimised grid and layout-making icons, folders, and widgets, for an uncluttered look.

For customisation, there are AI-powered Flux themes, along with new sets of motion wallpapers that provide dynamic visuals. Users can apply motion photos and videos as their wallpaper, combined with AI-powered depth effects. Widget names can also be customised and custom text can be set on the lock screen for personal expression.A new option to set custom text on your Lock screen gives you more freedom for personal expression.

OnePlus says the AI suite includes AI-powered Photos, which gets new video editing features such as splitting, merging, and adjusting playback. Further, AI Portrait Glow is claimed to identify challenging lighting conditions and apply algorithms to reconstruct balanced illumination. The OnePlus Nord 4 is also receiving AI-driven writing capabilities to help generate content. There are improvements to AI Notes and AI Recorder features as well.

OxygenOS 16 also adds Plus Mind to Mind Space. It is claimed to recognise on-screen content and capture it.

As per the company, the OxygenOS 16 update for OnePlus Nord 4 brings smooth display animations, fluid drag-and-drop animations for widgets, folders and icons, and new light-field motion effects powered by its Luminous Rendering Engine. OnePlus claims improvements to app launch speeds, smoother performance across video and gaming, and extended camera sessions, faster previews for cached videos, and tiered performance management when power-saving mode is enabled.

Other new features and improvements include touch to share files, OnePlus Connect, enhanced in-car Bluetooth pairing, a new interface for Al LinkBoost Network Engine, and a dedicated page for Al settings.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that OnePlus has also begun rolling out OxygenOS 16 for the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord 4 CE. However, there is yet to be an official announcement from the company.