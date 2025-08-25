Google Drive now allows users to edit their videos directly from the website, without having to leave the browser or use a third-party app. The company's new web service, Google Vids, is currently available to Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Essentials, Nonprofits, and Education accounts. Users with a Google AI Pro or Google AI Ultra subscription will also be able to access the same feature. This comes as the California-based company has been attempting to add more video-related functionality to Google Drive, the most recent being a built-in video transcripts feature.

Google Vids Fully Supported on Chrome, Firefox, and Microsoft Edge

In a blog post, the US-based tech giant announced that it is bringing a new tool to Google Drive, which would allow users to make minor edits to their videos, like trimming a clip, adding music to it, and adding text. This Google Vids the feature is available on most web browsers, but its full functionality can only be accessed on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge (Windows only).

Google Vids is currently available to Workspace accounts

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Google Vids

For now, users with a Google Workspace Business (Starter, Standard, and Plus), Enterprise (Starter, Standard, and Plus), Essentials (Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus), Nonprofits, Education (Fundamentals, Standard, and Plus) account can access Google Vids.

Users who have purchased the Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise add-ons in the past will also be able to use the new video editor. However, the tech giant stopped selling these add-ons on January 15. Additionally, the company is also clubbing Google Vids with its Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions.

As per its support page, Google Vids also allows users to add images and GIFs, apart from video clips, and create a new video combining the three. It supports MP4, QuickTime, OGG, and WebM formats. However, it only allows people to upload 35-minute-long individual clips, and they must be smaller than 4GB.

Google says that users can add up to 50 video objects, like individual clips of music, sound effects, or voiceovers, per one Vids project. They can simply import images, videos, and GIFs to Vids from their compatible Google Drive account or upload the same to Google Photos.

Users can also upload a file directly from their computer or copy one from the web. Once uploaded, it automatically creates a new Google Vids file, which has to be later saved and exported as a non-Vids file.

Apart from this, it also gives users the option to create a video clip using Veo, which can then be imported into Google Vids. People can also generate an outline for their project, using stock media and voiceover.

If they do not have a prerecorded video, it would also allow users to quickly record themselves and their screen, apart from offering preset templates. Users can also import Google Slides presentations to create a video.

As part of its shift to make Google Drive more video-friendly, the California-based company announced earlier this year that it is introducing video transcripts to its cloud storage service. The feature allows people to view and search transcripts in videos, making it more convenient for them to locate specific parts of a video. Clicking on a sentence would take users to a specific part of the recording.