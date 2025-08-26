Technology News
English Edition

A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September

Nintendo held a Direct presentation with an "in-depth" look at Kirby Air Riders this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2025 12:22 IST
A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set for launch on Switch and Switch 2 in 2025

Highlights
  • Nintendo held a Direct presentation on Kirby Air Riders this month
  • Donkey Kong Bananza relased on Switch 2 on July 17
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is set to launch on Switch, Switch 2 this year
Advertisement

A Nintendo Direct presentation is reportedly coming next month. The Switch 2 maker is reportedly planning a Direct broadcast for September featuring upcoming games for its new platform. Nintendo recently hosted a Direct livestream dedicated to the Switch 2 racing title Kirby Air Riders and an Indie World showcase earlier this month for independent games coming to its platforms.

Nintendo Direct Planned for Next Month

According to Nintendo-focussed channel SwitchForce, a Nintendo Direct presentation will be livestreamed on September 12, as suggested in a post on X Monday. There's no word on titles that may be featured during the broadcast.

The rumour has been corroborated by VGC, as well, with the publication, citing its sources, claiming a Nintendo Direct broadcast is planned for “mid-September”. It's also worth noting that the September 12 date is just a day shy of the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which was released on the NES in Japan on September 13, 2025. The occasion may suggest that perhaps an announcement on the next Super Mario title is coming, but that seems unlikely.

Nintendo First-Party Games on Switch 2

More likely, however, is an update on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 sometime in 2025. Nintendo has not yet confirmed a release date, but an announcement could come at the reported Direct presentation next month. The company has not yet confirmed the next showcase for upcoming games on its platforms.

Nintendo has been slow to release first-party titles on its new platform, the Nintendo Switch 2. The successor the Switch launched with racing title Mario Kart World and got action-adventure platformer Donkey Kong Bananza in July, but the console has largely been supported by Switch 2 versions of older first and third-party games.

The company hosted a 45-minute-long Nintendo Direct livestream featuring an “in-depth” look at Kirby Air Riders on August 19. The racing game, a Switch 2 exclusive, will launch on November 20.

Upcoming first-party games on Switch 2 include Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star Crossed World, which launches later this month, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which releases October 16. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which was announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase in April, is also slated for later this year, but does not have a release date.

Fans have also been waiting for an announcement on the follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey, which released on the original Switch in 2017. Nintendo, however, has not shared an update on a new 3D Mario title for the Switch 2. The company, however, did confirm that Donkey Kong Bananza was made by the team that worked on Super Mario Odyssey.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Direct, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 2
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan

Related Stories

A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera: See Price
  2. Apple Announces Fourth Retail Store in India
  3. Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Public Beta 5 Update for iPhone With These Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite With 8,000mAh Battery UnveiledÂ 
  5. Elon Musk Sues OpenAI Again, This Time for ChatGPT Deal With Apple
  6. TCL Z100 Wireless Home Theatre System Debuts With Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro RAM, Storage Options and Colourways Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Realme's 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature a Built-in Cooling Fan
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Listed by Retailer, Here's How Much it Might Cost
  10. YouTubers Say AI Is Editing Their Shorts Without Consent
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Offers Free Screen Replacement for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra Affected by Green Line Issue in India
  2. Crypto Market Plunges as Bitcoin Slides to Six-Week Low, Ethereum Stays Resilient
  3. Oppo Find X9 Pro to Feature Up to 16GB of RAM and Debut in Three Colourways, Tipster Claims
  4. Google Will Introduce Compulsory Developer Verification for Sideloaded Android Apps in 2026
  5. Vivo V60 Lite Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 16
  6. Vivo T4 Pro Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Periscope Camera, 6,500mAh Battery
  7. Elon Musk’s xAI Sues Apple, OpenAI Alleging Anticompetitive Conduct
  8. A Nintendo Direct Presentation Is Reportedly Planned for September
  9. Realme Says Upcoming 15,000mAh Battery Smartphone Will Feature Built-in Cooling Fan
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price and Key Specifications Reportedly Listed on Retail Website, Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »