A Nintendo Direct presentation is reportedly coming next month. The Switch 2 maker is reportedly planning a Direct broadcast for September featuring upcoming games for its new platform. Nintendo recently hosted a Direct livestream dedicated to the Switch 2 racing title Kirby Air Riders and an Indie World showcase earlier this month for independent games coming to its platforms.

Nintendo Direct Planned for Next Month

According to Nintendo-focussed channel SwitchForce, a Nintendo Direct presentation will be livestreamed on September 12, as suggested in a post on X Monday. There's no word on titles that may be featured during the broadcast.

The rumour has been corroborated by VGC, as well, with the publication, citing its sources, claiming a Nintendo Direct broadcast is planned for “mid-September”. It's also worth noting that the September 12 date is just a day shy of the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., which was released on the NES in Japan on September 13, 2025. The occasion may suggest that perhaps an announcement on the next Super Mario title is coming, but that seems unlikely.

Nintendo First-Party Games on Switch 2

More likely, however, is an update on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 sometime in 2025. Nintendo has not yet confirmed a release date, but an announcement could come at the reported Direct presentation next month. The company has not yet confirmed the next showcase for upcoming games on its platforms.

Nintendo has been slow to release first-party titles on its new platform, the Nintendo Switch 2. The successor the Switch launched with racing title Mario Kart World and got action-adventure platformer Donkey Kong Bananza in July, but the console has largely been supported by Switch 2 versions of older first and third-party games.

The company hosted a 45-minute-long Nintendo Direct livestream featuring an “in-depth” look at Kirby Air Riders on August 19. The racing game, a Switch 2 exclusive, will launch on November 20.

Upcoming first-party games on Switch 2 include Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star Crossed World, which launches later this month, and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which releases October 16. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which was announced at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase in April, is also slated for later this year, but does not have a release date.

Fans have also been waiting for an announcement on the follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey, which released on the original Switch in 2017. Nintendo, however, has not shared an update on a new 3D Mario title for the Switch 2. The company, however, did confirm that Donkey Kong Bananza was made by the team that worked on Super Mario Odyssey.