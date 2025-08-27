Google Pixel smartphones have rarely been recognised for strong performance, especially since the exclusive switch to Tensor chipsets. The Mountain View-based tech giant introduced the Pixel 10 series globally last week. As the first units reach buyers, real-world performance of the Tensor G5 phones is now emerging online. With official Geekbench results still unavailable, a Reddit user tested their Pixel 10 Pro XL on AnTuTu. The results show CPU performance comparable to that of 2023 flagships, but GPU scores trail the Pixel 9 and align more closely with those of 2021 flagships.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL's Tensor G5 AnTuTu Listing

Reddit user @yAlphax has shared the AnTuTu scores of their Google Pixel 10 Pro XL handset, which is powered by the Tensor G5 SoC, like the other models in the Pixel 10 series. According to the post, the flagship handset achieved a total score of 1,173,221 on the test. On AnTuTu's official rankings, this score places it in the same tier as the Honor 200 Pro and Motorola Edge 60 Pro, which run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Dimensity 8350, respectively.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL achieves a CPU score of 415,848, according to the report, placing it on par with processors such as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chips. Although it marks roughly a 15 percent boost compared to the preceding Pixel 9 Pro XL, the numbers suggest that the performance is closer to that of last-generation flagship chips from competing companies.

The PowerVR IMG DXT-48-1536 GPU in the Pixel 10 Pro XL achieves a score of 367,206 on AnTuTu, according to the post. This is lower than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's GPU performance, where the Mali-G715 MC7 scores over 440,000 on the same benchmark. That shows a nearly 20 percent drop in performance between generations. As a result, the Tensor G5's GPU ranks on the same level as older chips, such as the four-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 6.8-inch LTPO screen with a 1,344×2,992 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits of peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide shooter on the back. It has a 42-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies. It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless fast charging support. In India, it is priced at Rs. 1,24,999 for the lone 256GB variant and is sold in Jade, Moonstone, and Obsidian shades.