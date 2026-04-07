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Google Pixel 10a Launched in Japan-Exclusive Isai Blue Colourway Created in Collaboration With Heralbony

Google has collaborated with a Japanese lifestyle brand to launch the new colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 13:27 IST
Google Pixel 10a Launched in Japan-Exclusive Isai Blue Colourway Created in Collaboration With Heralbony

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a features a 13-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a features a 5,100mAh battery
  • Google Pixel 10a is offered in four shades now
  • It is on sale via Google’s Japan online store
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Google Pixel 10a is now available to pre-order in Japan, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced on Tuesday, a month after the handset was launched in select global markets, including India. Additionally, the company has exclusively launched the Pixel 10a in a new Isai Blue colourway in Japan, which is offered in a single storage variant. The company collaborated with Japanese lifestyle and fashion brand Heralbony to launch the handset in a new colourway. In terms of specifications, it gets the same hardware as the global counterpart, featuring a 5,100mAh battery and a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Edition Price, Availability

The pricing of the Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue colour variant is set at JPY 94,900 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the sole 256GB storage configuration. This brings the total number of colour options available in Japan to four, including the Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways, which are also available globally. Meanwhile, the 128GB storage option is priced at JPY 79,900 (about Rs. 46,000).

A post by the company on X states that the Pixel 10a is now available to pre-order, the Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue shade is scheduled to go on sale in Japan on May 20 via the Google online store.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 10a runs on Android 16, and the company promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the handset. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset, the Google Pixel 10a is equipped with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Google claims that the Pixel 10a ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery, while offering support for 30W wired and 10W wireless fast charging. It measures 153.9x73x9mm, and weighs about 183g.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter with a 1/2.0-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. The handset also boasts a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Google Pixel 10a

Google Pixel 10a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Minimalist and compact design
  • Bright HDR-certified display
  • Reliable still camera performance
  • Clean UI with handy AI features
  • 7 years of updates
  • Wireless charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick display borders
  • Average video recording quality
Read detailed Google Pixel 10a review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue, Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Launch, Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Google
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Google Pixel 10a Launched in Japan-Exclusive Isai Blue Colourway Created in Collaboration With Heralbony
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