Google Pixel 10a is now available to pre-order in Japan, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced on Tuesday, a month after the handset was launched in select global markets, including India. Additionally, the company has exclusively launched the Pixel 10a in a new Isai Blue colourway in Japan, which is offered in a single storage variant. The company collaborated with Japanese lifestyle and fashion brand Heralbony to launch the handset in a new colourway. In terms of specifications, it gets the same hardware as the global counterpart, featuring a 5,100mAh battery and a 48-megapixel rear camera.

Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue Edition Price, Availability

The pricing of the Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue colour variant is set at JPY 94,900 (roughly Rs. 55,000) for the sole 256GB storage configuration. This brings the total number of colour options available in Japan to four, including the Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian colourways, which are also available globally. Meanwhile, the 128GB storage option is priced at JPY 79,900 (about Rs. 46,000).

A post by the company on X states that the Pixel 10a is now available to pre-order, the Google Pixel 10a Isai Blue shade is scheduled to go on sale in Japan on May 20 via the Google online store.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications, Features

The Google Pixel 10a runs on Android 16, and the company promises seven years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for the handset. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch (1,080x2,424 pixels) Actua (pOLED) display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Powered by Google's proprietary Tensor G4 chipset, the Google Pixel 10a is equipped with the Titan M2 security coprocessor. It features 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Google claims that the Pixel 10a ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone packs a 5,100mAh battery, while offering support for 30W wired and 10W wireless fast charging. It measures 153.9x73x9mm, and weighs about 183g.

For optics, the Google Pixel 10a carries a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 48-megapixel (f/1.7) primary shooter with a 1/2.0-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 1/3.1-inch sensor. The handset also boasts a 13-megapixel (f/2.2) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.