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  • Pova 8 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Alive Matrix Rear Display: Price, Specifications

Pova 8 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Alive Matrix Rear Display: Price, Specifications

Pova 8 Pro 5G is offered in Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 August 2026 12:07 IST
Pova 8 Pro 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, Alive Matrix Rear Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Pova 8 Pro 5G features a 13-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G features a dual rear camera unit
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart
  • Pova 8 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
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Pova 8 Pro 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the tech firm's latest addition to its Pova 8 lineup. The handset arrives months after the unveiling of the standard Pova 8 model in the country. The new Pova 8 Pro 5G is set to go on sale in the country in three colour options. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset. The handset also boasts a 6,500mAh battery while offering support for 45W wired fast charging. The smartphone is also equipped with a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel shooter.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Price in India, Availability

Pova 8 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs. 49,999. The company is offering instant cashback of Rs. 3,000 with select credit cards, debit cards, and UPI transactions. The new Pova smartphone is set to go on sale in India on August 21 via Flipkart. The Pova 8 Pro 5G is offered in three colour options, namely Arc White, Graphite Black, and Tundra Green.

Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications, Features

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on HiOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The tech firm promises two OS upgrades and three years of security updates for the Pova 8 Pro 5G. The phone sports a 6.78-inch (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) HyperLux AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 429 ppi pixel density, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, 1.07 billion colours, and a 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the company claims that the handset ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

pova 8 pro 5g flipkart main

Powering the Pova 8 Pro 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.6GHz. The smartphone also features the Tecno P1 graphics chip and an ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It also features a vapour chamber cooling solution, with a 5,000 sq mm heat dissipation area, for thermal management.

On the back, the Pova 8 Pro 5G sports an Alive Matrix Display, comprising 177 mini LEDs, which is claimed to create a “Breathing Light” effect for over 49 scenarios. For optics, the handset carries a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Pova 8 Pro 5G is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo for connectivity. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and a gyroscope. It measures 162.48x77.27x7.39mm and weighs about 189g.

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Further reading: Pova 8 Pro 5G, Tecno, Pova 8 Pro 5G Price in India, Pova 8 Pro 5G India Launch, Pova 8 Pro 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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