Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be introduced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at a Galaxy Unpacked event next week. Over the past few weeks, several leaks and reports have revealed most of the key features of the upcoming handsets. Now, a new leak featuring live hands-on images of the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 has surfaced online, showcasing the design of the book-style foldable ahead of its official debut. The design appears to be slightly different from that of the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Images Reveal Cover Display and Outer Cameras

Tipster Jukan Choi (@Jukanlosreve) has shared hands-on images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 via an X (formerly Twitter) post. The images showcase the front, back, and side profile of the handset, which appears to be in the rumoured Blue Shadow colourway. The design of the triple rear camera module is similar to that of the preceding Galaxy Z Fold 6, but without the individual camera rings around each lens.

Leaked hands-on images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Photo Credit: X/@Jukanlosreve

The Galaxy Z Fold seems to open fully without any hinge resistance. The slim side profile also reveals a visible SIM card slot. It is tipped to measure 8.9mm (thickness) when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded. Notably, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures 12.1mm (folded) and 5.6mm (unfolded).

Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be sold in Jet Black and Silver Shadow options, aside from the blue variant. It is expected to be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations. In select European markets, the handset may retail at EUR 2,227.71 (roughly Rs. 2,23,000) and EUR 2,309.03 (roughly Rs. 2,31,100) for the 256GB and 512GB options, respectively.

According to a recent leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may arrive with an aluminium frame and a glass ceramic back panel. It is expected to sport an 8-inch internal main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. It will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, according to recent reports.