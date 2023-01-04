Technology News

Google Pixel 7a Leaked Hands-on Video Suggests Design, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display

Google Pixel 7a could feature a dual rear camera unit.

Updated: 4 January 2023
Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil the Pixel 7a later this year as a mid-range addition to the Pixel 7 series. Ahead of a formal announcement from the tech giant, a leaked hands-on video offers a glimpse at the design of the purported handset. The Pixel 7a is shown to have a similar design language to that of its predecessor. It sports thick bezels with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. The display of Pixel 7a is shown to deliver a refresh rate of 90Hz. Google Pixel 6a powered by the company's in-house Tensor SoC was announced in May 2022.

A Vietnamese Facebook group leaked (via SlashLeak) a hands-on video of the Google Pixel 7a. The first-look video suggests that the unannounced phone's design is similar to the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro models. It is seen with thick bezels and shown to have a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout on the display to house the selfie camera. The back appears to be equipped with a dual-camera setup, housed in a rectangular-shaped island, similar to the Pixel 7 series. The LED flash is seen placed slightly away from the sensors.

Further, the volume rockers and power button are seen on the right spine, whereas the SIM tray is located on the left edge. The USB Type-C port and speaker grille are arranged on the bottom, suggests the leaked video. As per the leak, the display of the Pixel 7a will support 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to have Dual SIM support as well.

As of now, Google has not shared any information on the Google Pixel 7a, although it is expected to go official in May during the company's annual I/O conference.

Recent leaks have suggested that the Pixel 7a will get a 90Hz 1080p OLED display from Samsung. It could carry a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Google's Tensor G2 SoC along with a Qualcomm chip is expected to power the device. It is said to support 5W wireless charging as well.

