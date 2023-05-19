Technology News
Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 May 2023 17:58 IST
Google Pixel 7a’s display survives for 25 seconds directly under a lighter’s flame

Highlights
  • Pixel 7a's power button and volume rockers are made of metal
  • YouTuber JerryRigEverything performed his famous torture test on Pixel 7a
  • Google Pixel 7a’s display survives for 25 seconds directly under flame

Google Pixel 7a was launched last week during the company's I/O event. The Pixel 6a successor runs on Google's in-house Tensor G2 SoC and flaunts a 64-megapixel dual camera unit at the rear. It has an updated design with an IP67 rating. Now, YouTuber Zack Nelson from JerryRigEverything put the Pixel 7a through his durability test to see if it would fare like the Pixel 6a. The new handset appears to have survived most of Nelson's different customary scratch, burn, and bend tests. The device did not, however, burn, break, bend or lose its shape during the tests and found to be solid than the expensive Pixel 7 Pro.

Zack Nelson in his latest episode of JerryRigEverything put the latest Pixel 7a through a slew of durability tests. The phone is first subjected to a scratch test on its OLED panel. Just like most other phones, the screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 started showing scratches at level 6 of the Mohs hardness scale. It gets deeper grooves at level 7.

Like the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel 7a's sides are made of metal. Nelson's razor blade was used against the volume and power buttons and camera unit. The rear camera module also has a separate metal coating. In contrast to the Google Pixel 7 Pro's glass panel, the Pixel 7a has a plastic rear panel. The fingerprint scanner of the device failed to function properly after receiving scratches.

The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The 90Hz refresh rate display remains stable under a lighter's flame for 25 seconds before the pixels begin to turn white. However, the OLED panel completely recovers.

In the final round, the Pixel 7a was subjected to a bend test. The device held up admirably under the pressure and barely showed any signs of bending. "There is almost no flex at all when bent from the back and again almost no flex when bent from the front," says Nelson. He claims that Pixel 7a clobbers the premium Pixel 7 Pro in the bend test and the durability of the new handset is significantly better than that of the Asus Rog Ultimate 7.

The Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. It is offered in Chalk, Snow, and Sea colour options.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 7a Price, Google Pixel 7a Specifications, JerryRigEverything, JerryRigEverything Test, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
