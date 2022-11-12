Technology News
Google Pixel 7a Tipped To Feature Dual Camera Sensors, 90Hz OLED Display: Report

Google launched the first A-series Pixel smartphone on the premise of making the the Pixel experience available on an affordable device.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 12 November 2022 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Google

In terms of display, the Google Pixel 7a could be the best in its segment

Highlights
  • Google may use Qualcomm chips for the speculated smartphonei
  • Google seems to have removed one camera sensor from Pixel 7a
  • Pixel 7a is expected to support wireless charging

Pixel 7a, Google's purported affordable "A"-tagged mid-range addition to the Pixel 7 series expected to launch in mid-2023, has been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It was previously predicted that the Google Pixel 7a would sport a triple-rear camera sensor setup featuring a Samsung 50-megapixel sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. This would have made it the first time when a telephoto sensor makes its way to the Pixel A-series. However, tipster Kuba Wojciechowski, who had previously revealed this information, has now suggested that Google may have removed the Samsung 50-megapixel lens from the lineup.

The tipster has also revealed new information regarding the Google Pixel 7a with regard to its display. According to the latest tip, Google may be utilising a 90Hz 1080p OLED panel display built by Samsung for its purported affordable offering. This would pit the device as having one of the best displays in the affordable segment.

Wojciechowski also went on to re-confirm his earlier tip with respect to processor being used on the purported "lynx" codenamed smartphone, expected to be branded as the Google Pixel 7a. The tipster confirmed that Qualcomm chips are being used by the search giant for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity over Google's own Tensor SoC serving as the primary driver on the smartphone. This would be the first time a Tensor-powered smartphone is being paired with Qualcomm chips for connectivity, according to the report by Android Police.

Meanwhile, the device is also expected to support wireless charging which is also a first in its segment. However, wireless charging speeds would be limited to 5W, according to the tip. 5W is extremely slow, suggesting that wireless charging support might be being used by the search giant as a marketing push rather than a utility functionality on the smartphone.

Google launched the first A-series Pixel, the Google Pixel 3a), on the premise of making the flagship's Pixel experience available on an affordable device through the usage of cheaper materials. This has slowly been blurred by the company through iterations of what is achievable under a budget.

Google has however not confirmed any details of the speculated smartphone.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 7a
