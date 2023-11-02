Technology News
Google Pixel 8 Users Complaining About Poor Battery Life Along With Overheating: All Details

Just like the Pixel 7, Google’s latest Pixel 8 is seeing its fair share of issues.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 November 2023 13:58 IST
Google Pixel 8 Users Complaining About Poor Battery Life Along With Overheating: All Details

The Pixel 8 was launched alongside the Pixel 8 Pro in India

Highlights
  • The Google Pixel 8 has the latest Tensor G3 processor
  • Issues range from performance to battery life
  • Many users claim that it could be down to the older modem
Google's Pixel smartphones were never perfect, while they are currently known for their photo editing capabilities today, the company has come a long way from the first Pixel and Pixel XL models, in terms of build quality and performance. Google is able to pull off some interesting tricks with its latest Tensor G3 processor, like Magic Editor and AI noise reduction in videos, but it still seems to be behind the competition when it comes to performance. We aren't just talking about raw performance, but Pixel owners have taken to various forums posting about poor battery life, heating issues and more.

According to Android Police, many Pixel 8 owners have posted on both Reddit and Google's support forum, in an effort to find solutions. A user on Reddit has complained about poor battery life claiming that it could be down to the phone's outdated modem. The user complained that the new Pixel 8 manages about 5-6 hours at the most where the Pixel 7 on average delivered 7-8 hours of usage. The user went on to blame the modem, which is the same as on the Pixel 7, when Google should have included a better one given the newer phone's noticeably higher price tag.

Meanwhile, another user on Google's support website claims that a recently purchased Pixel 8 managed under 3 hours of screen time. Turning off 5G and Wi-Fi had reportedly helped improve battery life to an extent.

On the XDA forums, users have been complaining about the Pixel 8 series phones running warm with regular use, especially when used on a cellular connection. Some users even claimed that 5G connectivity consumes battery life a lot faster than 4G connectivity. The phone also heats up less when connected to a 4G network.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched alongside the new Pixel Watch 2, which is also said to bring several improvements over the previous model, even though it has not seen a proper design refresh. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on the other hand have gotten slighlty updated designs and refreshed internals that bring new features, which are currently only possible on the new models with the Tensor G3 SoC. While the Pixel 8 has received fewer changes, the Pixel 8 Pro has also gotten a manual camera mode along with a new temperature sensor, which can be used to measure the temperature of various materials. You can read our first impressions of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro here.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Battery Life, Google Pixel 8 Performance
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Pixel 8 Users Complaining About Poor Battery Life Along With Overheating: All Details
