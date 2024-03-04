Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14 back in 2022. The feature allows users to contact emergency services when they do not have access to a cellular or Wi-Fi network. The advanced feature might soon make its way to Google Pixel phones. A recent update to the “Adaptive Connectivity Services” app suggests that the "Satellite SOS” feature has started appearing on Google Pixel phones. The Satellite SOS was spotted in Settings under the Safety & emergency option.

Multiple Google Pixel phone users have spotted a new "Satellite SOS" option under the Safety & emergency option in the Settings app. It appears between Emergency SOS and Car Crash Detection options. However, taping on the Satellite SOS feature doesn't do anything at the moment. Gadgets360 was able to see the new option for ourselves on a Google Pixel 8.

Satellite SOS on Google Pixel 8

The new version (p.2024.08) of the Adaptive Connectivity Services app seems to have added support to the new feature. The Satellite SOS functionality would allow Pixel users to send messages to emergency services over satellites while unable to connect to a cellular connection or Wi-Fi. It will help users send their status or location via Google Maps during natural disasters and wilderness adventures.

As reported by 9to5Google, the disclaimer of the Satellite SOS feature states that when you connect with emergency services via satellite, your name, email, phone number, location, device information, and emergency contacts will be shared with emergency services and satellite service providers. The screens relating to the Satellite SOS feature reportedly include links to the Garmin Search and Rescue insurance plan. There is reportedly a list of supported countries as well.

Although the description on the Satellite SOS page indicates “your Pixel,” Google is expected to roll out the upcoming feature to other flagship Android devices.

Apple introduced satellite connectivity with the iPhone 14. This service was exclusive to the US and Canada initially and Apple expanded its availability to more countries last year. The Emergency SOS collect details about their situation and then transmits the data to the relay centre and emergency services.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.