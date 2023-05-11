Technology News
Google Pixel 7a With Tensor G2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Google Pixel 7a is priced at Rs. 43,999 in India.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 00:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The Google Pixel 7a will be available in Charcoal, Snow and Sea finishes.

Highlights
  • The Google Pixel 7a has an updated design with an IP67 rating
  • The new Pixel retains the dual rear camera setup but with new cameras
  • It now also offers wireless charging

Google Pixel 7a has been launched as a part of Google's product presentation that kicked off its I/O 2023 developer event. The handset 7a was launched alongside other Pixel products, which includes the new Pixel Fold foldable and the Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 7a continues the more affordable lineup of Google's A-series smartphones, but gets some big upgrades. There's a new design inspired by the premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, a new processor, cameras, and new features like wireless charging.

Google Pixel 7a price in India, availability

The Pixel 7a will be available in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 43,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart from May 11. As part of launch offer, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 when purchasing the phone using HDFC Bank cards. This brings the price down to Rs. 39,999. The Pixel 7a will be available in three finishes – Charcoal, Snow, and Sea. 

Google Pixel 7a specifications

The Google Pixel 7a offers a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a first for the Pixel A-series as older phones have always gone with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 screen and also comes with HDR support. The phone's fingerprint scanner is embedded in the display.

Google has upgraded the Pixel 7a's processor to its latest Tensor G2 SoC, which also powers its premium Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The processor, which also comes with its Titan M2 security co-processor, is offered with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Communication standards include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 and NFC along with support for the usual global positioning systems. There's a USB Type-C (3.2 Gen 2) port at the bottom.

Google Pixel 7a charcoal snow sea body big ndtv GooglePixel7a Google

The Google Pixel 7a in its three finishes
Photo Credit: Google

 

The phone comes with a 4,385mAh battery, which is smaller than the Pixel 6a's battery, and does not offer a charger in the box. However, Google has for the first time included wireless charging with the Pixel 7a and it supports the Qi charging standard.

For optics, the cameras on the phone have seen a noticeable upgrade over the previous model. The Pixel 7a offers a 64-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The ultra wide-angle camera has also been upgraded to a 13-megapixel sensor and the same goes for the selfie camera, which now has a 13-megapixel sensor. The phone measures 152mm x 72.9mm x 9mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 193.5g.

The phone offers the Google Pixel software experience with Android 13 and thanks to the updated Tensor G2 SoC also brings camera features like faster Night Sight, Long Exposure modes to the Pixel 7a.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel 7a Specifications, Google Pixel 7a Battery, Google Pixel 7a Camera, Google Pixel 7a Features, Google Pixel 7a Price in India, Google I/O 2023
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Google Pixel 7a With Tensor G2 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
