Google Pixel 10a Renders Reportedly Reveal Unchanged Design; Specifications Tipped

The Pixel 10a is expected to begin at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2025 09:02 IST
Google Pixel 9a (pictured) is the latest addition to the company's Pixel 9 lineup

Highlights
  • Pixel 10a may sport a plastic rear panel with a flush dual camera module
  • It is expected to have a 6.2-inch screen and similar overall dimensions
  • The Pixel 10a price could begin at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000)
Google Pixel 10a is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the Pixel 9a. While there are still a few months remaining of its debut, we now have the first glimpse of what it could look like. According to a report, the purported handset will have an unchanged design compared to its predecessor, including a plastic rear panel with a flush camera module. The Pixel 10a is reported to have roughly the same dimensions as the Pixel 9a, too.

Google Pixel 10a Renders Leak

Android Headlines collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to share the Google Pixel 10a renders in a report. The phone was showcased from different angles, and it appears to be nearly identical to the Pixel 9a. It has a flat back panel with a flush dual camera module at the top-left corner.

google pixel 10a renders android headlines Google

Google Pixel 10a renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

As per the publication, the purported handset will have the same 6.2-inch screen and 153.9 x 72.9 x 9mm dimensions as its preceding model. The power and volume buttons are located on the right frame of the phone.

The renders also suggest that the Pixel 10a could have considerably thick screen bezels. There appears to be a hole-punch cutout on the display for the selfie camera. Antenna bands run around all sides of the phone. The handset may have a microphone hole at the top and bottom.

While the images shared by the publication provide a glimpse at a striking blue shade of the Pixel 10a, it is not anticipated to be a colour option for the handset.

While its specifications remain under wraps, a previous report suggests that the Pixel 10a could be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, which was also used in the Pixel 9a. However, it is expected to be a “boosted” variant of the SoC, with slightly higher clock speeds. Additionally, it is rumoured to use the same UFS 3.1 onboard storage and support 2,000 nits peak brightness.

Cameras are reported to be identical, and the handset could get seven years of software support. However, it is not just the specifications that are identical, but the price, too. The handset is expected to begin at $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 10a, Google Pixel 10a specifications, Google Pixel 9a, Google
Oppo Find X9 Pro First Impressions

